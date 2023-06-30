Kansas State third baseman Kaelen Culpepper greets the dugout after throwing out Texas Tech’s Dillon Carter at first base during a Big 12 Conference game April 29. Culpepper and teammate Tyson Neighbors were selected to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Thursday.
Kansas State’s Tyson Neighbors watches his pitch to a Southeast Missouri State batter during the Wildcats’ 2-1 non-conference win over the Redhawks on May 5 at Tointon Family Stadium. Neighbors and teammate Kaelen Culpepper were selected to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Thursday.
USA Baseball announced Thursday it had selected Kansas State’s Kaelen Culpepper and Tyson Neighbor for its 31-man College National Team.
The picks came after the two competed alongside more than 50 other non-draft-eligible college players who participated in the College National Team’s training camp this week in Cary, North Carolina.
“After the most talented and competitive Training Camp, the staff completed a grueling selection process to get to the final roster today,” said Collegiate National Team manager Larry Lee in a written statement. “Our roster is full of extremely talented and capable baseball players, and we are focused on representing the United States well in international competition. We are looking forward to getting our series against Chinese Taipei started tomorrow night here in Cary.”
The College National Team will represent the United States in a friendship series against Chinese Taipei at various sites in North Carolina Friday through Tuesday before taking on Japan in a friendship series July 7-12.
K-State is one of six schools with two players on the Collegiate National Team. Three other players from Big 12 schools made the team, including Ben Abeldt of Texas, Kyle Robinson of Texas Tech and JJ Wetherholt of West Virginia.
Prior to the announcement of the final College National Team roster, all invited players competed against one another in a Stars vs. Stripes series Sunday through Wednesday.
Culpepper started all four games for the Stars team, splitting time at third base and second base. In Game 3, he went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs batted in.
A sophomore third baseman for the Wildcats, who wrapped up his sophomore season in May, Culpepper earned All-Big 12 honorable mention honors in both of his first two seasons at K-State. In 2023, he batted .325 with 41 runs batted in, 10 home runs and eight doubles.
Neighbors pitched twice in the Stars vs. Stripes series, throwing two scoreless, hitless relief innings while striking out five.
Neighbors earned a bevy of postseason awards for his performance in 2023, including making the National Collegiate Baseball Writers’ Association All-America first team, the American Baseball Coaches Assocation/Rawlings All-America second team, the College Baseball All-America third team and All-Big 12 first team.
A sophomore reliever, who served primarily as the Wildcats’ closer in 2023, Neighbors led the Big 12 with 11 saves, which tied for third in the program’s single season records. Neighbors posted an earned run average of 1.85 with a 5-1 record in 25 appearances and 48 2/3 innings pitched. His 86 strikeouts were fifth in the Big 12.
Culpepper and Neighbors are the second and third Wildcats all-time to earn invitations to the training camp, with K-State hall-of-famer Craig Wilson being the first in 1988. Wilson went on to play for the U.S. Olympic Team at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona.