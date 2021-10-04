Riding a small wave of momentum, Kansas State's Chris Klieman wanted to keep it going in the aftermath of his team's touchdown at the 3:19 mark of the third quarter.
Klieman caught Oklahoma off guard, as Ty Zentner successful converted an onside kick, recovering the ball himself.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium exploded in elation. Zentner couldn't contain himself when he went back to the sideline, celebrating with teammates.
The joy temporarily was put on hold, however, as officials reviewed whether the ball went 10 yards before Zentner pounced on it.
After the review, officials ruled Zentner was in the clear. Ear-splitting noise pierced the air again. Zentner jumped on top of a bench and repeatedly yelled "Let's go" in the direction of the adoring crowd.
But K-State's offense never had the opportunity to begin the possession.
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley challenged the play — not because he thought Zentner didn't wait until 10 yards to recover it; that already had been decided. Instead, Riley wanted officials to look at whether Zentner had kicked the ball twice, which would be illegal touching.
Replay officials went back to work, Klieman expressing his disbelief to the field judge that the play was under review a second time. Zentner raised his arms to the sky, equally baffled.
On the second replay go-round, the Wildcats lost. The officials ruled Zentner indeed had kicked it twice, which is illegal.
Oklahoma ball.
The Sooners took over at the Wildcats' 36-yard line, leading 27-17.
Though K-State finally stopped Oklahoma's offense on the ensuing drive — the only time the Sooners offense didn't score Saturday, as they picked up points on seven of their nine possessions (the other drive without points came when they kneeled on the ball twice to run out the clock at the end of the game) — thanks to an interception by cornerback Julius Brents, the tenor of the contest had changed.
The Wildcats started this drive on their own 7-yard line; had the initial onside kick ruling stood, they would have begun at their own 36, and fresh off a touchdown moments earlier.
Not surprisingly, the bizarre double review of the successful-onside-kick-that-wasn't became a key topic of conversation following K-State's 37-31 defeat.
Klieman was exasperated during his postgame press conference.
"That they reviewed it and missed the review and then went back and reviewed it," he said, relaying what he said officials told him after Oklahoma wound up with the ball. "I really don't know. I'm frustrated, like a lot of K-Staters are out there. Didn't get a great explanation.
"But they reviewed it, and then they didn't see anything. Everything was clean. And then they said they challenged it, so they had another review. I didn't know you could review a review, but evidently you can. ... They must have had some really good evidence that I didn't see."
Klieman said he expected "somebody will give a shoutout" from the Big 12 league office in the coming week, armed with a more thorough accounting what had transpired.
Not that he'll take any solace in it, though.
"I hope they do (call)," he said. "But yeah, once (the call was overturned), it was kind of out of our hands. I was miffed a little bit, like everybody else was. But they must have gone through the proper protocols. As a head coach, you just don't know all the stuff that's going on back in the (replay) headquarters. That's what I don't know."
Greg Burks, the Big 12's football officiating coordinator, released a statement on the controversial chain of events.
"Once the announcement occurs the review of the play is complete, unless late-arriving information shows it is an obvious error," Burks said. "We reviewed the initial aspect of where the ball was touched by the kicker in attempting to recover the kick. The second aspect of the kicker making two separate contacts of the ball was discovered after the announcement was made. By case book ruling we corrected the obvious error."
Multiple veteran officials — Mike Pereira, the rules expert for Fox, did so during the game's television broadcast, while Terry McAulay, a longtime NFL referee who explains and breaks down ruling for games on NBC, shared his thoughts on Twitter — questioned the legality of allowing Riley to challenge the play after the first review had been announced.
This would be correct if that was what happened. But if, as has been reported, they allowed the OU coach to challenge to initiate the re-review, then that is not allowed. If so, they are, at a minimum, playing fast and loose with the facts in their statement. https://t.co/6MdtebjoIK— Terry McAulay (@SNFRules) October 2, 2021
This is what seems to be conveniently missing from the Big 12 statement. https://t.co/EO7s5zqPiA— Terry McAulay (@SNFRules) October 3, 2021
The intent of the rule regarding “new information” was to address the situation where new video became available to the replay official which was not available during the initial review. It is not intended to allow them to re-evaluate the play until they get it right.— Terry McAulay (@SNFRules) October 3, 2021
Regardless, K-State's offensive players said they did their best to forge onward despite the adversity.
"It was one of those things where, whenever we hopped out there and they reviewed the review and we went back to the sideline, at first we were like, 'Oh man. That's gut-wrenching,"' said running back Deuce Vaughn, who had caught the touchdown just before the onside kick. "But we knew that we were going to have an opportunity to get back on the field at some point. We knew our defense was doing to do their thing. Whenever we went back to the sideline, we all had faith. We were like, 'Hey defense, we know y'all got us. We're gonna have y'alls (backs).' That's really what we tried to do."
Senior receiver Landry Weber, who also caught a touchdown (part of his four receptions for 65 yards, both single-game career highs) in the loss, admitted that it would have been easy for the overturned call to sap the life out of the offense.
"But we have such a good culture here that we killed that temptation pretty quickly," he said. "We said, 'Let's get back to doing what we do.' I felt like we were just taking things one play at a time and did not let that affect us. We knew some big plays were going to happen against us and we weren't going to let us affect us. I don't think we did."
Brents, he of the pickoff of Oklahoma signal-caller Spencer Rattler, said the defense took the same mentality onto the field following the onside kick.
"We knew as a defensive unit that regardless of how that call went, we’d still have to go back out there eventually,” Brents said. “We couldn’t control what the call was but we can control our effort and how we respond to that call. We just had to go out there with our head held high and continue to fight.”