Sports fans may have noticed big changes that preview major changes in parking availability for next football season.
Parking near Bramlage Coliseum and Bill Snyder Family Stadium will be affected through the end of 2022 as crews build a new indoor football practice facility, volleyball facility and Olympic training facility.
The projects are expected to be complete in 2023, officials said. Here’s a rundown of what’s being built:
• The football practice facility, which costs $32.5 million, will feature a full outdoor turf practice field, 130-yard indoor turf practice field, accessibility to the Vanier Family Football Complex and a limestone exterior to match stadium and campus architecture.
Head football coach Chris Klieman has called it a game-changer.
“It’s a state-of-the-art facility with added practice space for outdoor and indoor, which we desperately need here... In inclement weather, it’s a great venue for us to not lose time to go right from a meeting room in Vanier to an adjacent facility and go get right into practice.”
Fans who park on the east side of Bill Snyder Family Stadium, where the football practice facility is being constructed, are required to enter Gate 8 off of Kimball Avenue and go south around the construction site to areas set aside as Reserved Parking for Ahearn Fund donors, ADA or VIP/general admission. Once that area of the parking lot is filled, all other available parking will be to the north of the construction zone.
• The new Morgan Family Arena, which costs $24 million and will be home to the K-State volleyball team, is named for Brenda and Ward Morgan of Manhattan and will include a seating capacity of approximately 3,100, two practice courts with retractable seating, two video boards, team meeting rooms, locker room, team theater and coaches’ offices.
“This facility is a long time coming. As much as we have loved making Ahearn Field House our home, it’s time to take this step forward,” head volleyball coach Suzie Fritz said in November. “This facility will impact nearly all of our Olympic sport student-athletes and clearly elevate opportunities for our student-athletes and fans.”
The arena is being built on the site formerly known as “Cat Town” just to the north of the Brandeberry Indoor Complex along Jack Hartman Drive. While construction is going on, Gate 1 will be closed and all traffic entering and exiting the West Lot off of College Avenue will be directed to enter at Gate 3, across from Ascension Via Christi Hospital.
• The Olympic Training Center, which cost $20 million, will be south of the west parking lot.
The center will service and be used daily by 12 of the 16 K-State Athletics’ teams.
The Olympic Training Center will have a 14,000-square-foot strength and conditioning, sports medicine and rehab space, hydrotherapy tubs, nutrition and refueling station, plyometric ramp and an 8,000-square-foot multi-use turf area.
A state-of-the-art mental health and wellness area will be added to house the necessary tools for overall wellness and performance enhancement.