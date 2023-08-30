Kansas State football fans heading to Manhattan on Saturday for the season opener will have to contend with a few lingering construction projects that could impact both travel and parking plans.
Those traveling eastbound on I-70 from Junction City will be met with a pavement replacement project that’s underway between Exit 295 and mile marker 302. The passing lanes in each direction will have periodic closures to allow for crossover construction as the project continues. The speed limit is reduced in this area and delays are anticipated, especially on game days.
However, when fans arrive in Manhattan, they will find that Kimball Avenue and the North Campus Corridor is fully open, allowing access to all stadium and auxiliary lots.
Additionally, with the completion of the Morgan Family Volleyball Arena and Morris Family Olympic training Center, Gate 1 from College Avenue is open again to all Ahearn Fund members. Game 3 (from College Avenue) and Gate 5 (from Kimball Avenue) are also available.
Ahearn Fund members assigned to Lot E-1 will be required to exit postgame out of Gate 7 eastbound onto Kimball Avenue to help safely expedite exiting traffic from Lot E-2 on the south end of the Shamrock Practice Facility.
The traffic light at Gate 8/Agriculture Road is now operational and parking in the Grain Science Center Lot for both east and westbound traffic is only accessible from the light.
Fans parking in the Agronomy Lot north of the stadium will be required to enter from the new frontage road on College Avenue just north of Kimball Avenue. This is the only entrance into the Agronomy Lot.
Final construction of the frontage road from the Grain Science Center to Denison Avenue will be ongoing through the fall.
Parking has been reduced at the Foundation because of construction of a new commercial office building, but is still accessible from Denison Avenue at this time. Additional satellite parkin is available at the Equine Center off Denison Avenue to the north of the Fire Station and in the new Bullpen Lot of Kimball Avenue east of Denison at the Discovery Way entrance to NBAF.
All parking lots will open five hours prior to kickoff.