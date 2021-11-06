LAWRENCE — Skylar Thompson's teammates always have his back. They are just growing increasingly exasperated having to defend his honor because of controversial hits.
For the second time in as many weeks, an opponent was penalized Saturday for unnecessary roughness after taking Thompson to the ground with the sixth-year senior signal-caller already out of bounds.
Last week, it was TCU strong safety Josh Foster, which led to a scuffle between the two squads at Bill Snyder Family Stadium that ended with three players earning ejections.
On Saturday, Kansas linebacker Gavin Potter flattened Thompson along K-State's sideline in the fourth quarter, when the Wildcats' starting quarterback well out of the field of play.
Potter is a name familiar to the Wildcats' fan base — for the wrong reasons. He once was committed to K-State, but in a moment that went viral on signing day in February, he spurned the Wildcats. At his signing day ceremony, he showed up wearing a K-State hoodie ... which he proceeded to peel off to reveal a handmade Texas Tech T-shirt. He then eschewed the T-shirt to show that he had painted "KU" on his body; finally, he announced he was signing with the Jayhawks.
K-State's fans never forgot slight.
And though no players were ejected Saturday, hard feelings remained regarding Potter's actions after the Wildcats' 35-10 victory.
"It's frustrating, especially to have one of these when he's already far out of bounds," K-State receiver Malik Knowles said. "Seeing a guy take his frustration out on our quarterback is not a good sight to see. As mad as we (were), we've got to protect ourselves and keep everybody on the field. So it's frustrating."
Then he went a step further.
In Knowles' mind, it was an unquestionably dirty play by Potter.
"Completely a cheap shot," he said. "Skylar was already out of bounds before the guy hit him. I just think he wasn't level-headed and lost his calm."
Thompson was far more diplomatic, stating that he didn't want to answer whether he viewed the hit as a cheap shot because he didn't want to give reporters "anything to write a story about" in light of K-State's 13th straight win in the Sunflower Showdown.
"I'm not going to speak to much on it, just because ... I don't know," Thompson said. "I don't know. I get it's a rivalry game. I get that plays happen. But I don't know."
That he's had to deal with similar situations in consecutive outings — especially in light of an injury that ended his 2020 campaign prematurely followed by a knee injury earlier this season that forced him out of consecutive games in September — isn't ideal.
"It's tough, it's tough," he said. "Two weeks in a row that something like that has happened. I'm trying to get out of bounds, trying to protect myself there, and I wasn't expecting it. That knocked the wind out of me. I'm fine, I'm fine. So that was good. But it's just unfortunate."
"Unfortunate" is the same word K-State head coach Chris Klieman uttered to describe the incident.
"It's frustrating," said Klieman, who then noted his respect for KU head coach Lance Leipold. "He'll address it. But it happened, and shoot, we hit their quarterback late and got a couple penalties. Some of it is bang-bang stuff. But (Thompson is) fine. He's healthy. He's ready to go back and get it again next week."
During his own postgame press conference, Leipold said the late hit wasn't "something I'm pleased with." According to Leipold, Potter said he felt he was "playing hard." The result wasn't altogether surprising to Leipold given the specifics of the play itself: Thompson scrambling for more yardage, Potter trying to prevent his foe from gaining more.
Still, Leipold said Potter should have comported himself better.
"It’s not acceptable (or what we) want in our program. ... That's one thing: When things don’t go right, the next thing everyone can start poking at is your composure and your discipline," Leipold said. "And we’re not going to accept that. Myself and (linebackers coach) Chris Simpson both talked to Gavin about that."
Leipold also made sure to clear the air with Klieman as they greeted each other for a postgame handshake.
"I also told Coach Klieman after the game that that's not the way we're going to play, and I think he knows that's not the way we coach it," Leipold said. "I think that's frustration. I think it's a lot of things. But we've got to be better than that — I have to do a better job than that.”
Noah Johnson, K-State's sixth-year starting center and one of Thompson's closest friends, said he was proud of the quarterback's response: He let it roll off his back. Johnson also said he believed Potter's actions derived from his irritation.
"They're just doing it to get under your skin. They're doing it because they're frustrated," Johnson said. "So ultimately, it sucks that it's a part of the game, but when I see stuff like that, it just means that we're under their skin because we're taking care of business. This week showed maturity in our team that nobody made it anything extra than it had to be. We went and picked Sky up, got that dude off of our sideline, moved on and scored a touchdown."
That touchdown served as K-State's immediate response to the hit: two plays later, Deuce Vaughn scored his third rushing touchdown to cap a career day for the superstar sophomore.
Vaughn didn't hesitate calling out Potter, saying that "there's no room for that in football."
He was proud the Wildcats never lost their cool in spite of the circumstances.
"I feel like (our reaction) was controlled to the point that no one got thrown out. It was taken care of," he said. "But we just kind of let (KU) know that we've got (No.) 7's back no matter what."