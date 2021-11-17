A few thoughts about Skylar Thompson.
First, he’s won more games as a starting quarterback than anybody else at K-State. There’s some weird way that they’re phrasing it — the most since 1990 — but let’s get serious: No quarterback before 1990 possibly could have won 23 games. Lynn Dickey? Nope. Steve Grogan? Not close. Somebody in 1934? Well, they did win 25 games in four years between 1931 and 1934, but in those days nobody played four years.
So he has to be considered among the all-time greats. Just has to be.
I could write comparisons to Michael Bishop, Ell Roberson and Collin Klein, but that would be to focus on the things that Thompson lacks. I’m not interested in that at the moment.
The guy he reminds me of the most is Jonathan Beasley. He and Beasley generally are underappreciated because of those comparisons. Beasley wasn’t Bishop, and he wasn’t Roberson, guys with cannon arms who also could run like the wind. Beasley was tough, and he was a winner — he threw that crossing route to Quincy Morgan in the snow to beat Nebraska, and he engineered that long, long drive to win the Holiday Bowl against Washington. He even came in at the end once to take over when Bishop couldn’t get it together and pulled out a road win at Texas Tech.
All he did was win.
Same with Thompson. I’ll remember him throwing that game-winner to Zuber against Iowa State when he was just a pup. I’ll remember him taking down Oklahoma. I’ll remember that perfect laser he threw to Wheeler this past weekend on fourth-and-8, basically to win the game. He’s pretty much always clutch. He’s the comeback king.
He’s had some rough luck, losing most of a season and part of another due to injuries. He also had to endure a QB-shuffle situation with Alex Delton for a couple of years, and he had to stick it out in the transition from Snyder to Klieman. He’s handled all of that with grace and class. I don’t know him at all off the field, so all I know is what I read and what I see on the field. But he hasn’t ever popped off with some ridiculous Twitter comment or shown up in the arrest reports.
It’s clear how good he is because we’ve had to watch the team struggle without him. No disrespect to Will Howard, but the team is just dramatically better when Thompson is out there. Even relatively limited — he’s not able to run nearly as effectively as he used to be able to — he still makes the team better.
I don’t know exactly where to rank him. There have been other great ones — Dickey and Jake Waters put the ball exactly where it needed to be. Chad May brought swagger, a big arm, and a winning attitude. Klein had the bloody elbow. Darrell Dickey led the team to its first bowl game ever. Bishop? Electrifying. Roberson? Could do it all, and incredibly tough. Grogan? Also tough as a boot.
Thompson? Tough. The giant-killer. The comeback king. The difference-maker. We still don’t quite know the full story yet.
He’s got one more home game. I’m going to appreciate him while we’ve still got him. Because he’s one of the all-time greats.