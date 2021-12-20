This statement is written without a scintilla of hyperbole: Saturday’s win, of the 135 head coach Jeff Mittie has enjoyed in his eight seasons at Kansas State, was his best. Ignore the fact that Oregon isn’t ranked. And ignore that the loss dropped the Ducks’ record to 6-4 this season. For the Wildcats, this victory was about the perception of the program.
Entering Saturday, whenever K-State had faced a titan of the sport, be it Baylor, UConn, Stanford or South Carolina — and yes, even these Ducks in 2019, when the Wildcats traveled to Eugene, Ore., and suffered an 89-51 smackdown at the hands of superstar Sabrina Ionescu, who posted yet another of her patented triple-doubles that day — with Mittie at the helm, the Wildcats simply didn’t measure up.
K-State’s record in those aforementioned games?
The Wildcats hadn’t tasted victory a single time, owning a 0-24 record. Making those setbacks even more frustrating is their one-sided nature; K-State lost those 24 games by an average of 25 points per outing (in sum, a 599-point deficit). The closest loss of those two dozen came by 11 points to then-No. 4 Baylor on Feb. 27, 2016.
Saturday’s victory won’t erase all those other losses. But it rendered that zero in the win column null and void.
Perhaps the most shocking aspect of Saturday’s 68-56 home win was how ... easy it was. K-State never trailed. There only was one tie. (That came less than a minute into the game.) And there never was a point it felt like the Wildcats truly were threatened.
The Wildcats clipped the Ducks’ wings from the get go and sent the visitors on their way.
Amid all this K-State praise, it must be noted Oregon isn’t quite back to full strength just yet. Starting guard Te-Hina Paopao, an All-Pac 12 performer in 2020-21, didn’t play. Fellow guard Endyia Rogers, a preseason All-Pac 12 selection, made her season debut Saturday. (She finished with 14 points, five rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes off the bench.) Forward Nyara Sabally, arguably the Ducks’ best player, appeared in only her third game of the season. (She struggled immensely, going 2-for-10 from the field and missing both her 3-point attempts in scoring a season-low six points.)
For anyone who wants to downplay the Wildcats’ triumph in light of that, get a grip.
Here’s the thing: Injuries aside, it’s not as if the Ducks are devoid of talent. They weren’t starting walk-ons from South Eugene High with Paopao, Rogers and Sabally sidelined this season.
All the “other Ducks” did in their absence was find three players who averaged 12 points per game: Sydney Parrish (13.3), Ahlise Hurst (12.4) and Sedona Price (12.2). That’s not even mentioning guard Maddie Scherr, who had dished out 23 assists in the three prior games before Saturday.
And there’s this: ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme released his latest prediction for the NCAA Tournament field Friday morning. K-State and Oregon were listed among two of the last four byes in the field if the tournament had begun Friday.
Don’t think Saturday’s win will help the Wildcats when the selection committee starts seeding the bracket come March?
By gum, it’s a victory that only will get better with the benefit of time.
As the Ducks’ injured players work their way back to health, they’ll begin to resemble the team picked to finish second in the Pac-12 to defending national champion Stanford. An all-hands-on-deck Oregon will battle Stanford and still-undefeated Arizona for conference supremacy all season long.
If you don’t believe me, take it from Mittie.
“That is a top-10-type team,” he said after Saturday’s win. “They’ve got the size. They’ve got the athletic ability.”
Mittie was far less decisive whether this victory was his signature moment leading the Wildcats.
First, he outright dismissed was his “best win.” Then he called it “a good win.” He pivoted to dub it “a really good win” before finally settling on the opinion that merely having the opportunity to hit the hardwood against the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic is a blessing.
“I think we should celebrate stuff like this. I want the team to celebrate. I want the team to celebrate the little things,” said Mittie, who joked that he wasn’t sure Saturday’s victory was an accomplishment in which players needed to dump water on him, as they did in the postgame locker room. “After the year we’ve had with the pandemic and those things, let’s just celebrate playing basketball and playing it the right way.”
For K-State’s most prominent player, the feelings were far more visceral.
Ayoka Lee, who almost certainly will have her jersey hanging from the rafters one day, couldn’t help but reflect on the last meeting with the Ducks. Nearly two years to the day — that game in Eugene took place Dec. 21, 2019 — Lee remembered how the Wildcats were outclassed in every way.
Revenge was her objective Saturday.
Duck served cold, one might say.
“As a veteran, I think in my mind it was like, ‘OK, now they’re playing at our place. Now we have our home crowd behind us,’” said Lee, who notched her eighth double-double of the season with game highs in points (19), rebounds (12) and blocks (four). “So it was just really fun, and it just meant a little bit more to get that win.”
After 24 games of trying, and failing, to beat college basketball’s most elite programs over the past eight seasons, the Wildcats finally have a trophy — a stuffed duck, if you will — to hang on their wall.
Now, they’re on the hunt for more.