Growing up in a military family, moving here, there and yonder was part of the experience. Mandatory. You couldn’t question it, so why not embrace it? Acceptance came easy for me, since my outgoing nature meant I’ve never met a stranger.
The places I’ve lived run the gamut, from Georgia (multiple occasions and locations) to Pennsylvania and Alabama to Japan.
Now, my time in Kansas, and at The Manhattan Mercury, is over.
After more than four years as the paper’s sports editor and Kansas State beat writer, I recently accepted a new position at the Lansing State Journal in Lansing, Michigan.
Joining The Mercury in the middle of the fall of 2017 was far from straightforward. One-third of the K-State football team’s regular season already had passed by. I had to hit the ground running. And in the first game I covered, starting quarterback Jesse Ertz went down with an injury against Texas in Austin. He never played again. (I also never had a chance to interview him.) Then, the first two home games I covered (TCU and Oklahoma, respectively) had long delays — in back-to-back weeks, no less! — because of lightning.
The unforgettable moments never let up. I was there for the final year and a half of Bill Snyder’s legendary tenure — and the first three for his successor, Chris Klieman.
I was there for the highest of highs for the K-State men’s basketball team — the Elite Eight run to cap the 2017-18 season and the shared Big 12 regular-season championship in 2018-19.
I was there for the lowest of lows, too — the most losses in a single season in school history (21 in 2019-20), the most lopsided defeat in the program’s annals (107-59 to eventual national champion Baylor last year) and a foot injury that sidelined superstar Dean Wade from taking the floor in a one-and-done NCAA Tournament loss to 13th-seeded UC-Irvine to cap the 2018-19 campaign.
But this job was about so much more than simply the games and the press conferences.
It was about the people.
If I wanted, this entire column, which would end up being thousands upon thousands of words, could center around the six full-time sports writers I had a chance to work with at The Mercury.
Shane Jackson. Justin Toscano. Sean Collins. Tyler Kraft. Jimmy Watkins. Tim Everson.
All did phenomenal work at the paper. (Tim is continuing to do so.) For the other five, I’m thankful I was able to be a part of their careers as they moved onward and upward.
I also must mention Greg Woods.
Even though he never was a full-time staff writer, he regularly produced excellent articles on K-State and high school sports.
Then there are the people in the office I worked alongside for so many days the past 51 months.
The Seatons, Ned and Ed. Megan Moser. Bryan Richardson. Kristina Jackson. Brian Carter. Landon Obee. Bret Hawes.
The former news reporters like Emily Porter, Savannah Rattanavong and Rafael Garcia. The current members of the news staff in AJ Dome and Christian Bright.
I’m grateful to have called all of them (and others, as this is not a comprehensive list) colleagues over the years.
To the coaches at the high schools in The Mercury’s coverage area, thanks for every email you’ve sent and every phone call or text you’ve responded to. The paper couldn’t cover high school athletics the way it does without your help.
The K-State coaches I routinely covered, be it Snyder and Klieman or Weber and baseball skipper Pete Hughes, always treated me with respect. As a beat reporter, you can’t ask for anything more than that — especially when asking tough questions is part of the job description.
Circling back, the military life and the journalist life are similar in that moving around the country is somewhat expected.
In the military, you go where they tell you; in journalism, you go where the jobs are, since they’re not coming to you.
Going by the numbers, my move to Michigan is the 13th time I’ve moved in 32 years on God’s green earth.
To put it in perspective, the 51 months I lived in Manhattan is the second longest I ever remained in the same town without pulling up stakes for the next stop.
To an itinerant fella like myself, that means something.
And that means there’s only one thing left to say.
Thanks to everyone who made my four-plus years in the Little Apple some of the Manhappiest times of my life.