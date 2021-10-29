At that time I was offering advice to Chris Klieman, and along the way I made a point about the framework of sports journalism. The point is that the framework depends entirely on the outcome of the last game.
I would simply like to point out that the stories you’re reading this week from the reporters who cover K-State include: 1. A feature on Kade Warner, who’s evidently becoming a leader and productive player for the team, and 2. That defensive end with the long name, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, going from fairly unnoticed to a degree of national acclaim.
A week ago, the framework of the stories were: How do you keep the team’s morale up in a losing streak? And, of course, “Klieman asks media to be more positive.”
It’s the same exact team. The same players. The same coaches. The same schemes. The same everything.
The only thing that changed was that the team scored one more point than the other team last Saturday.
Had Tech kicked a field goal instead of going for it on one fourth down, the Cats would have lost 27-25, rather than winning 25-24. One play. One decision — a decision that K-State had zero control over.
Had that one uncontrollable factor changed, I can guarantee that you wouldn’t be reading a nice piece about Kade Warner. The stories would be comparisons to Prince’s third year, or perhaps to the Stan Parrish era, and the questions would be about giving up, playing out the string, and so on.
When you win, the players are heroes and the coaches are geniuses, and virtue abounds. When you lose, everything and everybody are awful and will never, ever get better. It all can shift.