The man now in charge of Kansas State’s offense is a familiar face to the fan base — Collin Klein is the Wildcats’ new offensive coordinator.
Head coach Chris Klieman promoted Klein to the job Friday, removing the interim tag he had carried for more than a month.
“Over the course of the last month, Collin displayed the type of leadership and planning that put us in a position to execute and be successful in the bowl game against LSU,” Klieman said in a release. “He deserves this opportunity, and the constant dialogue and communication that he had with me and with our staff and players throughout the game and the entire bowl preparation period was something that really impressed me. Collin bleeds purple, and I am excited for him to lead our offense.”
Klein took over for former offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham, who was fired after K-State’s loss to Texas in the the team’s regular-season finale. Klein called the plays in Tuesday’s Texas Bowl — to great success. K-State beat LSU 42-20 at NRG Stadium in Houston, at one point leading by 35 (42-7) in the fourth quarter. The 42 points marked a season high and were the third most the Wildcats have scored in a bowl game. K-State’s 442 yards of total offense was its second-best effort of the 2021 campaign and the fifth-best mark in school history in a bowl game.
“My family and I are excited to serve in this new role and impact young men through the game of football,” Klein said. “I absolutely love our players, staff and fans. We look forward to this challenge and are so thankful to Coach Klieman and our leadership for entrusting me with this responsibility. K-State is and has been a special part of our family, and we are so blessed the Lord has allowed us to continue to be a part of it.”
Klein’s family is K-State through and through.
His wife, Shalin (formerly Spani), played for the women’s basketball team from 2007 to 2011. His father-in-law, Gary Spani, is a K-State football great himself. Gary was the first Wildcat elected to the College Football Hall of Fame, going in as part of the 2002 induction class. He also is a member of the K-State Sports Hall of Fame (2000) and the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame (2004). He became K-State’s first-ever consensus All-American in 1977, leading the Wildcats in tackles for three consecutive seasons and twice capturing the team’s most valuable player award. Gary went on to play nine years in the NFL, all for the Kansas City Chiefs, topping the team in tackles four years in a row.
Like Gary, Klein authored one of the greatest careers in K-State history from 2009 to 2012.
A finalist for the Heisman Trophy and the winner of the Johnny Unitas Award — annually given to the top upperclassmen quarterback in college football — in 2012, Klein departed Manhattan ranking among the program’s top 10 in 34 separate game, season and career statistical categories. He ran for more than 20 touchdowns and had 10-plus passing touchdowns in both 2011 and 2012, making him the first Power 5 signal-caller since 1998 to achieve those marks in consecutive seasons.
The Wildcats boasted a 21-5 overall mark with Klein under center, which included a No. 1 national ranking, a Big 12 title and a Fiesta Bowl berth in 2012.
Klein joined the coaching profession in 2014, serving as K-State’s assistant director of recruiting as well as a defensive quality control coach under Hall of Fame head coach Bill Snyder. In 2015, Klein became an offensive graduate assistant for the Wildcats. The following year, he earned his first full-time position; Northern Iowa hired him as its quarterbacks coach. That season, two quarterback split reps under his guidance: Eli Dunne and Aaron Bailey. Dunne finished with 1,175 passing yards and seven touchdowns, highlighted by a 418-yard, two-TD game versus Missouri State. (The following week, Dunne won the FCS National Performer of the Week award for that performance.) Bailey had 882 passing yards and six touchdowns and added six more scores on the ground.
Klein returned to K-State in 2017 as the team’s new quarterbacks coach. He added the title of co-offensive coordinator in 2018 during Snyder’s final season. Once Klieman took over prior to the 2019 campaign, Klein reverted to focusing solely on the Wildcats’ quarterbacks.
Klein was Skylar Thompson’s position coach for each of the past five seasons. Thompson brought home the Texas Bowl most valuable player trophy Tuesday after a superb showing in his final game as a collegian. He completed 21 of his 28 attempts for 259 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.
His completion percentage (75.0) and completions tied for second in K-State bowl history, while his three TD tosses were third most by a Wildcat in a bowl game.
Thompson said the years he spent learning under Klein made the contest against the Tigers easier.
“I was just so excited to get out there, go play for him, just because we know each other so well,” he said. “And the flow of the game, I knew what he was going to call before he called it. He just kept us attacking by his play calls. Didn’t allow us to take our foot off the gas at all. It was just so much fun.”
Thompson’s 21 connections went to 10 different pass-catchers, with receiver Malik Knowles hauling in two touchdowns and running back Deuce Vaughn adding a scoring reception of his own.
Vaughn said he “absolutely” noticed the play-calling was more aggressive than it had been during the Wildcats’ 12-game regular season.
“From the tempo as well, getting up to the line quick, checking some things, depending on what the defense was giving us. That was like the mentality,” said Vaughn, who set a Texas Bowl K-State bowl record by scoring four touchdowns. “And Coach Klein told us before the game that if you see something on the field, speak up. Tell your position coach and he’ll get back to me, and then that’s how we’ll dictate how we play this game. That’s where the aggressiveness came.”
Thompson, who spent six seasons at K-State, had the most career starts (40) and victories (24) by a Wildcat quarterback since 1990, when the athletics department began keeping detailed stats. He is the only player in school history with 6,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards. Thompson is among the top 10 in program history in 15 career categories, including ranking second in touchdown passes (42), passing yards (7,134), total offense (8,221) and completions (552).
Following the dominant performance from Thompson and the offense Tuesday, Klieman said he planned to meet with Klein about the offensive coordinator vacancy after Klein “gets a little break.” Though Klieman didn’t announce the decision that night, it only was a matter of time.
“I loved his preparation. He had a great body of work,” Klieman said. “The guys love Collin, and they’re going to play their tails off for Collin — and they should. He’s K-State, in my mind. Sky (Thompson) is, too. You play quarterback here, you’re the face of the program. And we got one that’s just leaving us in Sky, and one that’s here with us in Collin.”