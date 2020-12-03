It’s early December, which means it’s far past the usual time for football coaches to start getting fired. So far, nobody in the Big 12 has gotten canned. The carousel is hardly even moving.
Events here in town this weekend could change that. K-State plays Texas, where the head coach’s seat is perpetually the hottest. Texas expects to win the conference and beat everybody by 30, year after year.
Some sourpusses also are unhappy right here in River City, given the Wildcats’ four-game losing streak, but that won’t amount to anything. Chris Klieman gets a free pass for a humdrum year, given the loss of his senior quarterback, and the decimation of the roster by injury and the coronavirus. Let me add that I think we’re lucky to have Klieman, and that he’s a great fit, and hopefully he’ll be here for a long time. Also, while I called it a humdrum year, Klieman beat Oklahoma again and pounded KU, and won some games with a true freshman at quarterback.
Win or lose, the ‘Cats could have an impact on the coaching carousel, either putting Tom Herman on it or momentarily removing him. Even in a pandemic, the head coach at Texas gets no free passes, so speculating on his job status is not really even irresponsible for a stodgy old print journalist. I’m just saying people’s jobs are probably on the line Saturday.
There’s plenty of other speculation to engage in, but it’s generally not our style to get into that much. As you might recall, I slapped around the speculators pretty good when they declared it a done deal that Seth Littrell was the next K-State coach two years ago at this time. He wasn’t; the speculators had bitten the lure thrown in the water by Littrell’s agents.
In the coaching carousel season, it’s wise to remember that a whole lot of what you hear is motivated by greed, and some by fear, and very little by actual fact. There are head fakes, smokescreens and negotiating tactics disguised as news tips.
If Klieman had managed to squeak out three wins in the nail-biter games — all of which were winnable, had the roster been anywhere close to complete — he’d be 7-2, and we’d be sitting here sweating about him popping up on the list at, say, South Carolina. Or Nebraska. Or Michigan.
Sorry, there I go, spinning around on the carousel. Anyway, that’s what’s going on in Ames, where they’re having a great season but wringing their hands over the idea that the coach will use it as a springboard to a big paycheck from a blue blood. We had a generation’s free pass from all that, due to the loyalty of Bill Snyder.
Actually, the Great Man Himself had plenty of job offers, but most of that was pre-Internet, and he also never had an agent playing the fakery game. So we hardly ever got drawn into it.
Within the next week or so, this year’s version of the merry-go-round will be spinning full speed. It might really get going here Saturday.