Kansas State linebacker Daniel Green stares down South Dakota offensive lineman Joey Lombard, during the Wildcats’ 34-0 win over the Coyotes on Sept. 3 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State coaches got a late Christmas present back in January when sixth-year senior middle linebacker Daniel Green decided to stay for a final season.

“I was very, very surprised,” defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman said during media availability on Wednesday. “Coach (Chris Klieman’s) policy (on players leaving), because he doesn’t want that to be on the forefront of everybody’s mind, is that we don’t press guys on (whether they’re coming back). I appreciate that, and I think the players do, too. … We want the players to concentrate on the season that they’re in, and then after the season, we’ll discuss what their next move is.

