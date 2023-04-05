Kansas State coaches got a late Christmas present back in January when sixth-year senior middle linebacker Daniel Green decided to stay for a final season.
“I was very, very surprised,” defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman said during media availability on Wednesday. “Coach (Chris Klieman’s) policy (on players leaving), because he doesn’t want that to be on the forefront of everybody’s mind, is that we don’t press guys on (whether they’re coming back). I appreciate that, and I think the players do, too. … We want the players to concentrate on the season that they’re in, and then after the season, we’ll discuss what their next move is.
“And so we had never really had tremendous dialogue with (Green), but every kind of hint that he gave us was, ‘Hey, I’m going to see what happens at the next level. I’ve done what I’m going to do here.’ So it was totally unexpected. And when it came out, I’ve got to tell you, I think me and my wife went out to dinner that night. It was awesome. It was incredibly unexpected. He’s such a leader for us and such a difference maker. He’s a vocal guy and a presence in the locker room and just the face of the program. He’s outstanding.”
Green, a preseason All-Big 12 selection and a honorable mention All-Big 12 pick in 2021, returns 219 career tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and two interceptions.
The 6-foot-3 senior is 30 tackles away from becoming the 27th player in school history with 250 tackles in a career and 16 solo tackles shy of entering K-State’s career top-10 list,
Green struggled with multiple injuries last season and even had a midseason surgery. He only missed one game, but was barely 100% throughout the year.
“After probably the first or second game, he was kind of a shell of himself,” linebackers coach Steve Stanard said. “And then he came back and started feeling as good as he ever had, and then he had that hit (versus TCU) where he tore cartilage in his ribs. So I would say Daniel played maybe two games completely healthy. I think that was a motivating factor for him to come back. He didn’t feel like he played his best football and his best football still ahead of him.”
Stanard said that a fully healthy Green gives opposing defenses a lot to handle, especially with the defensive scheme the Wildcats run.
“Daniel is really a downhill linebacker, meaning the things that we’re doing with him right now really cause disruption to the offense,” Stanard said. “He’s a big body. He’s 247 pounds, and that’s the thing for him in this 3-3-5 (defense), it’s much more of an aggressive downhill attacking defense for the linebackers.”
But perhaps the biggest impact Green can have this next season is off the field, helping the Wildcats’ stable of talented, but inexperienced linebackers prepare to fully take over once Green has left Manhattan for good.
“It’s so incredible for a guy like Terry Kirksey, Gavin Forsha, Jake Clifton and Toby Osunsanmi, the guys that are in their first or second year in the program,” Klanderman said. “Forget about what he does on the field, but how the guy takes care of his body, how he manages his time, what he eats, how he interacts with coaches, how he spends his day. Everything about that guy is how you’d want to model yourself.”