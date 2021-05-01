Wyatt Hubert is heading to Cincinnati.
The Cincinnati Bengals selected Hubert, a Kansas State defensive end, in the seventh round with the 235th overall pick in this year's NFL draft.
A Topeka native, Hubert started 29 games during his four-year career (2017-20) at K-State. He chose to forgo his senior season to enter the draft.
Hubert ended his time in Manhattan among the Wildcats with 20 sacks, tied for eighth-most in school history; his 34 tackles for loss were five shy of the career top 10 at K-State.
He ranked seventh nationally among active players in sacks per game (0.59) and 10th in the country in tackles for loss per game (1.00).
Hubert became the first Wildcat taken in this year's draft.