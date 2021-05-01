Kansas State at #8 Oklahoma

In this file photo from 2018, then-Kansas State defensive end Wyatt Hubert (56) tries to tackle Oklahoma quarterback Austin Kendall (10) during a game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Cincinnati Bengals selected Hubert in the seventh round of the NFL draft Saturday.

 Staff photo by Matt Lunsford

Wyatt Hubert is heading to Cincinnati. 

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Hubert, a Kansas State defensive end, in the seventh round with the 235th overall pick in this year's NFL draft.

A Topeka native, Hubert started 29 games during his four-year career (2017-20) at K-State. He chose to forgo his senior season to enter the draft.

Hubert ended his time in Manhattan among the Wildcats with 20 sacks, tied for eighth-most in school history; his 34 tackles for loss were five shy of the career top 10 at K-State.

He ranked seventh nationally among active players in sacks per game (0.59) and 10th in the country in tackles for loss per game (1.00).

Hubert became the first Wildcat taken in this year's draft.

Last year, K-State's 26-year streak of having at least one player selected was snapped.

Tags

Recommended for you