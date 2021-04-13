Kansas State guard Christianna Carr announced Tuesday that she is entering the transfer portal.
Carr, the first Manhattan High grad to play for Kansas State's women's team since Suzie Norton in 1975-76, earned an All-Big 12 honorable mention accolade last season. She posted career highs in points (15.2 per game), field goal percentage (42.4), 3-point percentage (35) and rebounds (4.9 per game) during her junior campaign.
Carr's next developments will occur somewhere else, however. Carr addressed her "Wildcat Family" in the tweet publicizing her decision.
“I want to start by saying thank you for the amazing loads of support you have shown me over the past three years,” Carr wrote. “The second I moved to Manhattan, I felt loved by so many.
Carr also thanked her teammates for the “great memories” and her coaches for pushing her. That includes her father, Chris, who has served on head coach Jeff Mittie’s staff since the 2016-17 season.
“Playing for my dad has always been something I hold close to my heart, and I am beyond thankful that Kansas State has given me the opportunity to do just that,” Carr said in her tweet.
Carr is the only Wildcat to have entered the portal since K-State (9-18) lost to West Virginia in the Big 12 quarterfinals. How it replaces her production will play a large role in how they bounce back next season.
Carr led Manhattan High to its first girls' basketball state championship in school history in 2016-17.
Her younger brother, Cameron Carr, plays for Manhattan High's varsity boys' team. Cameron Carr averaged 11 points and four rebounds per game while shooting 43.1% from the field en route to an All-Centennial League honorable mention nod in 2020-21.