Former Kansas State guard Christianna Carr announced Thursday that she will play her senior season at Syracuse.
Carr, the first Manhattan High grad to play for Kansas State’s women’s team since Suzie Norton in 1975-76, was named All-Big 12 honorable mention in 2020-21 after a career season. She averaged 15.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game on 42.4% shooting and 35% from 3-point range, all of which were career-highs.
Carr’s father, Chris, has served on head coach Jeff Mittie’s staff since the 2016-17 season. Her brother, Cameron, scored 11 points per game during his sophomore season at Manhattan High. A K-State spokesman told The Mercury that Mittie has not announced any staff changes.
Carr signed with Kansas State as ESPN’s No. 22 player in the 2018 recruiting class. Prospects Nation ranked her as the No. 3 wing, and ESPN W Hoopgurlz ranked her the eighth-best guard in her class.
After three years, however, Carr decided that Manhattan no longer suits her best. The Wildcats finished last season 9-18 and lost to West Virginia in the Big 12 quarterfinals. Syracuse went 15-9 and lost to UConn in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Orange also lost leading scorer Kiara Lewis (14 points per game) to graduation, which means Carr could be the primary scorer at her new stop.
The Wildcats signed two high-scoring recruits last week that could help replace Carr’s production in Manhattan. Malene Lind Peterson scored 14.9 points per game in 17 games with Aabyhoj IF of the Danish Women’s league. And Rebekah Dallinger led the NJCAA in scoring (25.8 points per game) while playing for Miles Community College in Montana.