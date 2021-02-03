Manhattan, KS (66502)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by some light rain after midnight. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NNE and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by some light rain after midnight. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NNE and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.