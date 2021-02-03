Skylar Thompson’s return from injury is coming along well.
That was the word from Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman on Wednesday.
“I know Skylar is beginning to soft toss a football — not a Nerf ball, but a football,” Klieman said, referring to the Wildcat signal-caller who is taking advantage of the NCAA’s waiver for an extra season this fall, which will be his sixth in Manhattan. “I know he’s ahead of schedule from what the doctors have told him and told me.”
Thompson suffered a season-ending upper body injury in the team’s win over Texas Tech on Oct. 3, only the third game of the 2020 campaign.
But the injury hasn’t dampened Thompson’s spirits.
“He has a great mindset right now, doing a great job of leading for us with the wide receivers and quarterbacks,” Klieman said. “I fully believe he’ll be cutting it loose with whatever he wants to do by mid-April or early-May and have a full summer.”
Thompson finished with 626 passing yards and four touchdowns (with no interceptions) in three games last fall. He connected on 62.5% (40-for-64) of his passes. Thompson added 38 yards and three touchdowns on 19 rushes. At the time of his injury, Thompson's three rushing touchdowns were tied for most on the team along with freshman running back Deuce Vaughn.
Klieman said defensive back TJ Smith “is pretty far along” in his recovery from a knee injury. Smith won’t be available when K-State starts spring practice next month. An Atlanta native, Smith's first season with the Wildcats came to a premature end: In October, he announced he had torn his ACL and miss the rest of the year.
His health is rapidly improving, though.
"He’s running around, doing a lot of exercises," said Klieman, who said Smith potentially would be able to do individual work during the spring without taking part in full-contact practice sessions.
Smith played in K-State's first four games before his injury. He collected seven tackles, with four coming in the home victory over Texas Tech. Smith also recorded a pair of stops in K-State's come-from-behind win at then-No. 3 Oklahoma last September.
Klieman said wide receiver Chabastin Taylor also will miss the entirety of spring practice as he continues to work his way back from an undisclosed injury.
"'But I know his rehabilitation is going well," Klieman said.
A fifth-year senior, Taylor played in all 10 games last fall, with nine starts. He caught 19 passes for 293 yards and a touchdown. He also carried one time for 20 yards.
Taylor's yardage and reception totals both ranked third on the team — behind running back Deuce Vaughn and tight end Briley Moore — and tops among the receiving corps.
He set a personal-best for receptions on two occasions, catching four passes against both Arkansas State and Kansas. He also had a career-high 98 receiving yards in the opening-game loss to the Red Wolves.