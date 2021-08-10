After sitting out all 15 spring practices and the first four sessions of preseason camp, Kansas State wide receiver Chabastin Taylor finally returned to the field Tuesday.
A fifth-year senior from Giddings, Texas, Taylor has been dealing with an undisclosed injury since the end of last season. Head coach Chris Klieman, in his first press conference of the preseason, said Tuesday that Taylor had surgery in December.
"So it's going to be a little bit of a process," Klieman said. "He's cleared, which is positive. I just don't know if that's going to be him feeling comfortable and us feeling comfortable with him over the next two weeks, over the next four weeks. But he's making great progress."
Taylor led all K-State wideouts in receptions (19), receiving yardage (293) and yards per game (29.3) last season. He caught one touchdown, which came in the team's game at then-No. 3 Oklahoma.
Taylor wasn't able to build on that during the spring while he was rehabbing from surgery, but Klieman is excited to work the 6-foot-4, 220-pound pass-catcher back into the rotation.
"We'll start to add more reps to his plate over the next couple weeks," Klieman said, "and see how he responds."
Elsewhere, Klieman said he wasn't concerned about the health of defensive back Julius Brents going forward. A transfer from Iowa, Brents is in line to start at one of the team's cornerback spots. He didn't participate Saturday in the portion of practice open to the public, however.
Klieman said it wasn't an issue.
"Just soft tissue," he said. "We don't think it'll be long term."
Besides, Klieman said, there actually was a silver lining to limiting Brents' snaps for the time being.
"It has enabled Reggie Stubblefield, Ekow Boye-Doe, Tee Denson, Justin Gardner to take all the reps," Klieman said. "Those guys are getting a bunch better, and the main reason that a kid like Tee — who is going to play a lot of football for us — is more confident. He's bigger, he's stronger, he's heavier than he was as a true freshman. Ekow has put on, I think, 12 pounds and is much stronger. Justin has put on some weight. Reggie is a fifth-year guy, anyway, and is learning the position."
Boye-Doe and Denson's growth has been particularly noticeable. Klieman noted while both made their share of "splash plays" in 2020, consistency wasn't their hallmark. Now, that's beginning to change. Those gains excited Klieman, because he said it's an example that the Wildcats are building cornerback depth.
Good news for K-State. Perhaps bad news for Brents, whose place in the starting lineup now is far from a certainty.
"When Julius comes back, great," Klieman said. "But he's (going) to have great competition, because we're getting better at that spot."