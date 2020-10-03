Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman didn’t want to speculate on the status of Skylar Thompson going forward.
“I do not have any update on Skylar,” Klieman said following the team’s 31-21 home win over Texas Tech, “other than (team doctors) said he is out.”
Thompson, K-State’s starting quarterback, was injured by Red Raider linebacker Riko Jeffers at the 7:46 mark of the second quarter. He immediately went to the locker room and did not reenter the game. When Thompson returned to the field after halftime, his right (throwing) arm was in a sling.
Jeffers was assessed a pair of penalties for the hit: roughing the passer and targeting. The targeting call was reviewed; after it was upheld, Jeffers was ejected from the contest, which forced him to miss the rest of the first half as well as the final two quarters.
Despite an uproar on social media that Jeffers’ tackle may have been out of line, Klieman forcefully refuted that notion.
“It was penalized. One thing: Matt Wells is as classy a guy is there is,” said Klieman, referring to Texas Tech’s second-year head coach. “So no, there was nothing malicious by it at all. It’s just the game of football.”
Freshman Will Howard replaced Thompson. Howard is thankful Thompson constantly is around to provide advice.
That was no different Saturday.
“Skylar does a great job of helping me,” Howard said. “We watch film together. He’s a great mentor to have.”
At the time of his injury, Thompson was 5-for-10 for 33 yards and a touchdown through the air. He also carried three times for 21 yards.