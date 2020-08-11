In a year filled with bad news, Kansas State's football program had some good news for a change Tuesday: Head coach Chris Klieman announced his team didn't have a single positive test for the coronavirus prior to beginning preseason camp Friday.
"We did not have any last week before we started camp," Klieman said during a video conference with reporters.
Klieman said the entire team will be tested again Wednesday.
"We did it — I can't remember, 9-10 days ago, something like that, and we didn't have any positive tests, which told us the protocols in place here are extremely, extremely good," Klieman said. "And then from here on out, it's going to be (testing) every Wednesday."
The Wildcats started voluntary workouts June 15, but halted them five days later after 14 players had tested positive. K-State Athletics hasn't released an update on testing numbers since July 14. That day, the athletics department announced 29 student-athletes had tested positive for COVID-19 following PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing of 190 student-athletes; testing began in early June, prior to the football team's voluntary workouts kicking off.
K-State AD Gene Taylor said last week that if the Big 12 goes ahead with a football season this fall — as with all things during the ongoing pandemic, it's no certainty — players might be tested more than once a week.
"We haven’t confirmed that yet,” Taylor said during an interview Thursday with 580 Talk Radio in Topeka. "If you’ve had a positive, you don’t have to be tested unless you’re showing symptoms, and there are a lot of rules, regulations and policies in place."
For now, the tests — "As far as I know, it’s still $100 a test," Taylor said — only will occur once a week.
"We’re still using what’s called a PCR test," Taylor said. "That’s the most reliable and most accurate. But there are tests that are coming out that are cheaper and as accurate as a PCR. I don’t know if we’ve changed to that yet or not."