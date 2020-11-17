Briley Moore isn't back yet. But according to Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman, it's just a matter of time.
"He’s getting closer," Klieman said during his weekly press conference Tuesday, referring to Moore, the Wildcats' starting tight end. "He hasn’t put on pads yet, but he’s been running around a little bit, so I’m optimistic."
Moore injured his back in the second quarter of the team's loss at West Virginia on Oct. 31. He didn't return for the second half. Moore than sat out K-State's most recent game, a 20-18 home loss to Oklahoma State on Nov. 7.
With Moore unavailable, Nick Lenners started against the Cowboys. He did not record a reception. Fellow tight end Sammy Wheeler had the Wildcats' biggest catch in the game — a 59-yard reception in the fourth quarter — before he suffered a season-ending injury.
Moore's absence is conspicuous. He leads the team in both total receptions (19) and touchdowns receptions (three). His 271 receiving yards rank second on the team, trailing only running back Deuce Vaughn's 366.
Moore's return can't come soon enough — and Klieman hopes that comeback is Saturday, when K-State travels to Ames, Iowa, to take on No. 17 Iowa State.
"It might be a game-time decision in seeing how he responds," Klieman said, "but we’re making improvements from last week.”