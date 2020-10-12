Skylar Thompson is done.
Kansas State’s Chris Klieman, during his time on the Big 12 coaches teleconference Monday, announced that Thompson is out for the remainder of the season.
“Skylar’s done for the year,” Klieman said. “He had surgery last week on an upper-body injury. Unfortunately, his season is over with. But we’re going to rally around Will Howard and Nick Ast.”
Thompson, the Wildcats’ starting quarterback, went down in the second quarter of the team’s home win over Texas Tech on Oct. 3. He immediately went into the locker room. When he returned to the field after halftime, Thompson was wearing a sling around his right arm — his throwing arm. On Oct. 5, Klieman said Thompson had “no fracture” in the arm.
A fifth-year senior, Thompson did not travel with the team for last week’s game against TCU in Fort Worth, Texas.
Thompson, who started K-State’s first three games in 2020, ends this season with 626 passing yards and four touchdowns (with no interceptions). He completed 62.5% (40-for-64) of his attempts. Thompson also scored three times and ran for 38 yards on 19 carries. His three rushing touchdowns are tied for most on the team through four games along with freshman running back Deuce Vaughn.
Thompson could return next season, if he so chooses.
That’s because the NCAA granted a waiver for all players this season as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 season will not count against any player’s eligibility, giving Thompson an opportunity to be a sixth-year senior in 2021.
Thompson’s intentions are not clear; he has been unavailable for comment since the injury.
Not that it made losing him this season any easier for the Wildcats to stomach.
Telling the team, Klieman said, “was difficult” to do, especially considering Thompson’s place as a senior captain.
“The guys have seen this with different players. It’s hard,” Klieman said. “The guys saw Justin Hughes go down last year and there are other players like that who have gone down. That’s the worst part of this game.”
Klieman compared Thompson’s situation to Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys’ starting quarterback who had a gruesome injury in Sunday’s game against the New York Giants, suffering a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle. He went straight to the hospital for corrective surgery, and like Thompson, is out for the rest of the season.
“Those things are so emotional, because everybody knows the amount of time and effort that guys put in to have an opportunity to play this great game,” Klieman said. “You just know it can be taken away from you at any time.”