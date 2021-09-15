Chris Klieman doesn’t have a timetable for Skylar Thompson’s return to the field. All Klieman could offer during his weekly press conference Tuesday is that Thompson likely won’t play in the near future — and that starts with Saturday afternoon’s game versus Nevada, a contest in which Klieman noted his sixth-year signal-caller will be glued to the sideline.
“He’s not out for the season — that’s the positive side of things — but we’re going to kind of take it week by week,” Klieman, in his third season as Kansas State’s head coach, said about his starting quarterback. “He is going to be out this week, then we’ll reevaluate it based on how he’s feeling as well as based on what the docs say.”
Thompson injured his leg in the first quarter of last week’s game against Southern Illinois. During Klieman’s time on the Big 12 coaches teleconference Monday, he said Thompson’ would “be out indefinitely.” Neither the team nor Klieman has offered any specifics as to the nature of Thompson’s injury, which came on a play he wasn’t touched after he handed off the ball to running back Deuce Vaughn.
For now, the only thing Thompson will be able to do is watch. Klieman said Tuesday that extent of Thompson’s practice involvement this week will consist of “standing around,” as he isn’t cleared to participate in any physical drills.
Still, while Thompson is on the mend, Klieman looked on the bright side: The injury won’t bring the Missouri native’s season to a premature end for the second straight year.
“I saw that same scenario a year ago in the second (home) game, and I thought, ‘Nobody deserves this,’ for as great a person as he is, and as great a kid as he is and how hard he’s worked,” Klieman said. “Life’s not fair, and we all know that sometimes you’re dealt those hands that you don’t typically deserve.”
Klieman noted Thompson’s teammates are enthused about his future comeback.
“I think it gave a little bit more of a lift in life to our players to say, ‘We’re going to get this guy back at some point,’” Klieman said.
As soon as Thompson received positive news Sunday following an MRI, Klieman called him — not just to celebrate the prognosis, but to issue a challenge.
“(I) just said, ‘You’ve got to keep getting your body ready. You’ve got to keep preparing. You’ve got to keep doing the things nutrition wise. You’ve got to do the best you can to keep your cardio up — which is going to be difficult — but you have to stay sharp and in meetings,’ and so forth so that when that time comes, whenever that is, he’s ready to go,” Klieman said.