ARLINGTON, Texas — While more than a month remains until Kansas State opens its 2021 season, the program already is trending in the right direction in one area: the vaccine rate among its players.
Head coach Chris Klieman said Wednesday that nearly four-fifths of the roster is fully vaccinated.
"I think we're just under 80% of our team (being) fully vaccinated," Klieman said on Day 1 of the Big 12's annual football media days event. "So I'm excited about that."
What Klieman isn't sure about, though, is what protocols may be enacted regarding COVID-19 and vaccines heading into next season.
"Are they going to be mandated by the university or by the Big 12 or the NCAA?" he said. "(I don't know) what's going to happen. But I know that we've pushed it and a lot of kids have been vaccinated. Now we'll see what happens as we get into the fall."
Klieman said he hasn't kept any protocols from last season in place; in that area, he said he takes his cue from the athletics department. He expects more clarity regarding protocols — be it from the NCAA, conference or the university — next month.
"We've just got until August to see," he said. "Right now, we have pretty much normal activities going on at Vanier (Family Football Complex), normal activities in our food service as well as in the weight room. So I'm hoping that stays the same."