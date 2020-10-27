AJ Parker came out of this year’s Sunflower Showdown in better shape than last year.
In Kansas State’s 38-10 win in Lawrence last season, he fractured his ankle. He didn’t play another game in 2019. Parker, a fifth-year senior defensive back, left just moments before the end of the second quarter of last week’s 55-14 victory over the Jayhawks. He did not return.
During Chris Klieman’s time on the Big 12 coaches teleconference Monday, he said that Parker suffered another ankle injury. The good news, Klieman said, is that doctors don’t believe the injury is severe.
“So we’ll kind of see how it progresses this week,” Klieman said. “But our trainers kind of said it was more kind of day to day. ... (We) feel pretty good that it’s not going to be a long-term injury.”
Parker has started all five games for the No. 16 Wildcats this season. He began the year at his natural spot, cornerback, before moving to nickelback after a rash of absences in the secondary forced the unit to shuffle players into different positions.
“Nickel is a very important position for us, and he was a guy who probably had the learning capacity to pick that stuff up quickly,” defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman said last week. “We threw him in there in practice, and he shined and he loved it. So we just continued to progress him in that role.”
Parker started at the spot in K-State’s upset win against Oklahoma last month, and since then, Klanderman said Parker has played “tremendous” every week.
“He’s still pumped to be playing there,” Klanderman said. “He’s such a smart, cerebral kid. I think what excites him is the fact that he’s still learning the position. He played corner for so many years and (there are) not very many scenarios he hasn’t seen out there. There’s still some scenarios and things that he’s uncovering there and unpacking at the nickel position. I think that he enjoys that.”
An Oklahoma native, Parker’s 22 tackles rank fourth on the team. He also has four pass breakups and an interception, which he returned for a touchdown in the K-State’s victory on Oct. 10 at TCU.
K-State loses 2021 commit from Louisiana
The Wildcats’ 2021 recruiting class is back to 16 commitments after the loss of Louisiana defensive back Matthew Langlois on Monday. Langlois committed to K-State in August.
He flipped to the marquee program in his home state: defending national champion LSU.
“I would like to thank Coach (Chris) Klieman, Coach (Joe) Klanderman and the whole Kansas State staff for believing in me and giving me an opportunity,” Langlois wrote on Twitter. “After much thought and consideration, I will be decommitting from Kansas State and committing to LSU!”
A consensus three-star prospect, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Langlois was expected to line up at safety for the Wildcats.
Prior to his decommitment, Langlois ranked second among K-State’s 2021 recruits according to the 247Sports Composite. His rating of 0.8693 trailed only Jake Rubley (0.9214), a four-star quarterback prospect.