Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the work has never stopped for Kansas State's football staff. The Wildcats' coaches won't have to keep working remotely and virtually much longer.
In a video posted to the program's official Twitter account Friday, head coach Chris Klieman announced that he and his staff will return to the football offices next week.
"Monday, May 18, we'll get back together as a staff (and) continue on our preparations for the 2020 season. We'll all be able to go back to Vanier," said Klieman, referring to the Vanier Family Football Complex, "and get together."
Klieman noted that the coaching staff will practice precautionary measures government officials and health experts have recommended since the COVID-19 outbreak reached the U.S.
That includes:
- Wearing masks.
- Adhering to social distancing measures.
- Undergoing wellness checks.
- Taking temperatures before individuals enter the complex.
"We're excited to get back together as a staff," Klieman said, "and continue working toward the 2020 season."
Klieman also provided an update on his roster.
All players, he said, wrapped up spring semester finals last week. When the coaches return to their offices Monday, Klieman said they will continue holding virtual meetings with players.
"We'll have eight hours a week where we'll get an opportunity to talk football with those guys," Klieman said.
That remains the plan until June 1. That's the target date — provided nothing changes — for players to return to Manhattan and resume their weight training under the watchful eye of K-State's strength and conditioning staff.
"It's great news that we're getting back to work," Klieman said. "(I) can't wait to see everybody this fall. Excited for another great football season."
K-State is slated to kick off its 2020 campaign Sept. 5, hosting Buffalo at Bill Snyder Family Stadium to begin Year 2 of the Klieman era.