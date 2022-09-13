09122022-mer-spt-kstatefb-10

Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman leaves the field after the Wildcats beat Missouri, 40-12, in a non-conference game Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Klieman addressed the fact that his name has been brought up as a candidate for the Nebraska job on Tuesday during his weekly press conference.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman responded to multiple national outlets linking his name as a possible candidate for the recently open Nebraska football head coaching job Tuesday during his weekly press conference. 

While the fourth-year Wildcat head coach did not directly deny interest in the opening, he reaffirmed his fondness for K-State and his boss, athletics director Gene Taylor.

