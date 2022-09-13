Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman leaves the field after the Wildcats beat Missouri, 40-12, in a non-conference game Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Klieman addressed the fact that his name has been brought up as a candidate for the Nebraska job on Tuesday during his weekly press conference.
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman responded to multiple national outlets linking his name as a possible candidate for the recently open Nebraska football head coaching job Tuesday during his weekly press conference.
While the fourth-year Wildcat head coach did not directly deny interest in the opening, he reaffirmed his fondness for K-State and his boss, athletics director Gene Taylor.
"For starters, Scott Frost is a friend of mine," Klieman said. "I hate to see it. That's part of the profession. I don't know what's going on at Nebraska, or what has gone on. I've talked to Scott a few times during his time there. But I really like it here at Kansas State, I love our players, love our guys, and (it's) pretty simple for me — I just say one name and that's Gene Taylor. Gene's my guy."
Nebraska fired Frost on Sunday when the Huskers wrapped up a 1-2 start to the season by losing at home to Georgia Southern on Saturday.
He ended his four-plus year tenure with a 16-31 overall record. Frost had a clause in his contract that shrunk his buyout from $15 million to $7.5 million if he was fired after October 1, but athletics director Trev Alberts plugged the plug Sunday anyway.
Klieman agreed to a contract extension with K-State in October of 2020 through the 2027 season and will be paid a base salary of $4 million in 2023, $4.3 million in 2024, $4.3 million in 2025 and $4.3 million in 2026. Klieman's contract will automatically extend by one year every year at $4.3 million if the Wildcats win at least eight games and make a bowl game.
If Klieman leaves for another position with five or more years remaining on his contract, he owes K-State $5 million (up from $3 million in his previous deal). That amount goes down by $1 million each subsequent contract year, as he would owe K-State $4 million if departing with four years left on the deal, $3 million with three years, $2 million with two years and $1 million if there is a year (or less) remaining.