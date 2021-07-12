Setting records and making history became commonplace during Jordan Wicks’ time at Kansas State — and he made more Sunday night.
The Chicago Cubs selected Wicks in the first round of the MLB draft with the 21st overall pick. That made Wicks not only the highest pick in the history of K-State’s baseball program, but also the first Wildcat to go in the opening round.
“I couldn’t be happier to be a Chicago Cub,” Wicks said in an interview with ESPN following his selection. “(I bring) a premier sense of competitiveness. I want to win more than anyone out there. I’m ready to bring that to Chicago. I attack hitters, and I am so excited.”
Wicks was the first left-handed collegiate player — and the 10th pitcher overall (seventh among collegians) — taken in this year’s draft. He is the fifth former K-State player picked by the Cubs, and the first since Gerardo Esquivel in 2009.
“It’s a surreal moment,” Wicks, the first player from the Big 12 to hear his name called this year, told the MLB Network. “It’s the stuff you dream about. I couldn’t be happier to be wearing blue and red, that’s for sure.
“I’m a guy that’s about winning. I’m a guy that’ll show up and do anything possible to help your club win and help your club reach the postseason and a World Series — because that’s my goal. My career will be a success if I’m standing on that stage holding that World Series trophy.”
Wicks became just the third Wildcat ever selected within the first three rounds of the MLB Draft. Jack Woolsey previously held the mark for K-State’s top draft pick, as he went in the second round (No. 42) to the San Francisco Giants in 1969. Carter Jurica went in the third round, also to the Giants, in 2010 with the 105th overall pick.
“He’s been hungry since the day he stepped on campus,” K-State head coach Pete Hughes said. “He’s just wired differently. He’s always hungry and looking to get to a different level, looking to win and be a good teammate. Those guys usually have really long careers.”
Wicks is the 76th draft pick coached by Hughes in his 24-year career. Wicks is the 17th Hughes-coached player to go within the first 10 rounds, and the second first-round selection. Wicks is the second draft pick in Hughes’ three seasons as the Wildcats’ head coach.
Sunday night was yet another honor for Wicks, who also netted All-America Third Team (Collegiate Baseball), All-Central Region Second Team (ABCA/Rawlings), All-Big 12 First Team and National Pitcher of the Week laurels for the 2021 season.
He had a team-best six victories last season, posting a 3.70 earned run average and setting a single-season program record for strikeouts (118), which also led the conference during the regular season. He had seven quality starts and went at least five innings in every outing in 2021. He threw 92 1/3 innings, another team high. Wicks allowed just 28 walks, with opponents batting .249 against him.
He ends his K-State career with a 15-6 record in 34 starts. He had a 3.24 ERA in those efforts, throwing 203 innings and issuing only 58 walks. His ERA is the 10th-best among qualified starters in K-State’s annals.
Wicks’ 230 career strikeouts are the most in program history.
He won the Big 12’s freshman of the year award in 2019, while also earning a freshman All-America accolade that season. He set program freshman records for innings pitched (84 2/3) and strikeouts (86), marks which had stood since 1973.
Wicks’ selection Sunday is the 17th time in the last 18 seasons a Wildcat was chosen in the MLB Draft; last year’s shortened five-round draft is the only outlier. Wicks is the first Wildcat pitcher taken since the 2017 MLB Draft (Jordan Floyd, Parker Rigler).
The MLB draft continued Monday (Rounds 2-10) and concluded Tuesday with Rounds 11-20.