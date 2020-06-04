As Charlie Dickey looks around at the racial unrest roiling the country, he admits he can speak from a point of view that sets him apart.
“As a white man, married to an amazing black woman for 30 wonderful years, I’ve experienced and witnessed prejudice and racism from a little different perspective,” Dickey, who served as Kansas State’s offensive line coach from 2009 to 2018, wrote in a message posted to posted to his personal Twitter account Sunday night. “I’ve been blessed with 5 beautiful children and 8 grandchildren. As a parent/grandparent, I have many concerns for my children and grandchildren.”
Dickey said he prays that one day, his children and grandchildren will “grow to see racism disappear” in the United States. He wants them to be able to live as he does: one without worry.
“I pray that they can go out in society, and like me, feel safe — without having to look over their shoulders, be prejudged, or fear for their life when they get pulled over by a potentially bad police officer,” Dickey wrote.
Four of those officers once worked at the Minneapolis Police Department. All are now in custody after the death of George Floyd on May 25.
“Words can’t express the disgust, disappointment and sickness that I feel after watching the disturbing video of George Floyd,” wrote Dickey, who is entering his second season as Oklahoma State’s offensive line coach. “It’s time — as a society — we stop turning a blind eye to these tragic events. It’s time to begin to take a stand against racism and together do something.”
During a football career that dates back to more than four decades, Dickey said he has “been blessed to coach many men of color and have had many teammates and friends of color.”
He’s seen the unifying force sports can be.
“It brings people from all different backgrounds together,” Dickey wrote. “All of them, I love them and respect them dearly. All of them have shared countless horror stories of racism in their lives. I promise you, they’re not making this up!! It’s time for a change and the change must come from within us.”
Dickey said he's leaning on his faith to see him, and America, through these times.
"I pray to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ that we as a people/nation can put aside our prejudice and try to have compassion and empathy toward one another," he wrote. "WE ARE ALL CHILDREN OF GOD."
As a white man, Dickey readily acknowledges he never can understand what African-Americans, or other minorities, have to face every day.
He knows what he can do, though.
"I can have compassion, empathy and I can definitely love him as a Brother in Christ," he wrote. "I know and understand much more must be done, but it's at least a start. We need to start now. Humanity won't make it if we don't."
A few of my thoughts on everything happening. pic.twitter.com/O8ys1d8PAj— Charlie Dickey (@Coach_Dickey) June 1, 2020