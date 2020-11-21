AMES, Iowa — Brock Purdy waited and waited in the pocket, then took off to his left, looking for something, anything, trying to turn a potentially negative broken play into a bit of improvisational magic. Iowa State's starting quarterback, Purdy pulled a rabbit out of his hat, coming across his body and unfurling a throw downfield seconds before he was leveled by Kansas State defensive lineman Bronson Massie.
Cyclone wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson made Purdy's throw count, leaping and grabbing the ball out of the air despite coverage from Wildcat safety Ross Elder. The reception gained 29 yards, and one play later, star running back Breece Hall dashed into the end zone on a 33-yard run with 4:30 remaining in the first half.
Purdy's improvised play encapsulated the day for both teams: Iowa State got breaks even when it didn't need it; K-State required all the help it could get — and it didn't receive any.
Down three starters and a key reserve, K-State entered Saturday's game shorthanded. The No. 17 Cyclones didn't show any mercy.
Iowa State dominated in every facet, rolling to a 45-0 victory over K-State at Jack Trice Stadium.
"Give Matt and Iowa State credit," K-State head coach Chris Klieman said afterward, referring to his counterpart, Iowa State's Matt Campbell. "They did a great job. They outplayed us in all three phases."
Linebackers Elijah Sullivan and Justin Hughes, senior starters and two of the team's top three tacklers, didn't make the trip. Neither did starting receiver Malik Knowles or defensive tackle Jaylen Pickle, a key part of the defensive tackle rotation this fall.
Without them, the Wildcats (4-4, 4-3 Big 12) needed a near-perfect game in all phases.
They didn't come close.
The Cyclones (6-2, 6-1) almost did, though. Their only mistake of the day was a missed field goal by kicker Connor Assalley in the fourth quarter. Not that it mattered. Up 38-0 at the time, the win already was well in hand for the hosts.
That's because of the combined play of their offense and defense.
The Cyclones had 363 yards of total offense at halftime; they finished with "only" 539, letting their foot off the gas in the second half after going into the break ahead 35-0 — and taking out their starters at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats' offense was at the other end of the spectrum. K-State gained just 149 yards, a season low, and the lowest total in Klieman's two-year, 21-game tenure as head coach.
Perhaps most puzzlingly — and certainly most frustrating for K-State's offense — is that 62 yards came on the Wildcats' opening possession, which ended in a turnover on downs. Quarterback Will Howard kept it twice, and Iowa State stuffed him twice.
"Our offense had a great first drive, and we couldn't finish the drive," Klieman said, "and then kind of sputtered after that."
"Sputtered" was a spot-on description.
After coming up empty on that drive, K-State's drought lasted for the duration. The closest the Wildcats came to the goal line after Drive 1 came in the second quarter, when they made it to the Cyclones' 48-yard ... turning it over on downs, again, after an incomplete pass on fourth-and-2.
The two turnovers on downs weren't the only occasions K-State gave away the ball Saturday, though.
Starting quarterback Will Howard tossed an interception. And on back-to-back snaps in the fourth quarter, K-State fumbled.
That's to say nothing of the quarterback change.
The Wildcats removed Howard from the game in the first half, as backup Nick Ast trotted onto the field with 55 seconds remaining in the second quarter. He played the rest of the way.
Kansas State hits the road for the final time this season next week, traveling to Waco, Texas, to take on Baylor. The Bears, who are 1-5 (1-5 Big 12) this season, were off Saturday. A kickoff time for the K-State/Baylor contest has yet to be determined. It likely will be announced Sunday.
This story will be updated.