Kansas State tight end Sammy Wheeler's legal issues are resolved.
The case against Wheeler was dismissed Thursday after a motion filed by the Manhattan city prosecutor was granted, according to documents obtained by The Mercury through an open records request.
Before the motion to dismiss was approved, Wheeler had been scheduled to appear in court at 8 a.m. on July 21. The now-moot court appearance stemmed from Wheeler's arrest in Manhattan last month.
The Kansas State University Police Department arrested Wheeler at 12:43 a.m. on May 17 in the 1100 block of Thurston Street on charges of unlawful use of a driver’s license, purchase/possession/consumption of liquor by a minor (first offense) and interference with a law enforcement officer (intending to obstruct by falsely reporting information). A fourth charge came the following day: urinating in public.
The arrest was unfortuitous timing for Wheeler: It came just one day before turned 21; his birthday is May 18.
K-State's football program didn't release an official statement followig the arrest. A spokesperson told The Mercury last month that “the matter will be handled internally.”
Wheeler played in seven games in 2019 before his season came to a premature end. During K-State's 38-10 victory at Kansas on Nov. 2, Wheeler suffered a season-ending ACL injury.
He finished with four receptions for 78 yards in last season.
A Lenexa native, Wheeler arrived at K-State as a quarterback before moving to tight end in spring 2019. He redshirted as a freshman in 2018.