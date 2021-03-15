Freshman Aliyah Carter recorded her first career double-double to lead Kansas State volleyball to a 25-19, 25-18, 25-22 win over Saint. Louis at Bramlage Coliseum on Sunday.
Carter finished with 13 kills and a career-high 10 digs while playing six rotations for the second straight match. Fellow freshman Jayden Nembhard added 12 kills, and the Wildcats (11-7) hit .275 to snap a three-game losing streak.
“I didn’t think we were particularly clean in that one,” K-State head coach Suzie Fritz said in a release. “The staff and team thought there were a lot of ebbs and flows in the match that didn’t allow us to consistently put the point-scoring runs together. In the end, it’s high efficiency: We were hitting around .300 and them at about 11. The differential there feels pretty good.”
K-State’s defense made life difficult on the Billikens (7-7), who hit just .118 as a team. Libero Mackenzie Morris led the Wildcats in digs for the 18th consecutive match. Shelby Martin, who entered the match late in the first set, led them in assists with 28. And middle blocker Kayley Hollywood led K-State with a career-high .364 hitting percentage in her first start of the season.
Hollywood finished with five kills on 11 attempts and one error.
“She came in and, offensively, did some nice things for us,” Fritz said. “Shelby as well came in and gave us a little bit of an upgrade in Set 2. We had our outsides, Jayden and Aliyah, hitting in a lot of out-of-system stuff and having to kind of ‘take the trash out’ a little bit and hit a lot of high balls. I thought for the most part, they did a nice job for us on the left.”
K-State will host No. 23 Creighton at 6 p.m. Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats will honor seniors Abigail Archibong and Megan Vernon after the match.