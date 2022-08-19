Aliyah Carter has only played two seasons of volleyball at Kansas State, but her list of accolades would suggest she’s been around much longer.
The junior outside hitter from Dubuque, Iowa, has been a unanimous first team all-conference pick each of her freshman and sophomore years, and she was the 2020 Big 12 Freshman of the Year too. The American Volleyball Coaches Association named her to the Midwest All-Region team twice as well as the Midwest Freshman of the Year in 2020.
That’s not even to mention all the weekly merits.
Carter is grateful for the litany of awards she’s garnered, and she loves seeing her name listed alongside some of the best in the game. But individual honors aren’t the reason she started playing volleyball, nor are they the reason she has brought her career to this point.
“In the end, to me, it’s always a team sport,” Carter said. “So if my team’s not doing good, (earning awards) is something that is easy to put on the backburner, because everyone has one goal on the team and that’s to win.”
As she looks ahead to her third year as a Wildcat, she doesn’t have her eyes set on any specific individual acknowledgement or team trophy. For herself, she’s hoping to improve in measurable categories, such as increasing her hitting percentage, passing better or playing better defense.
The collective team objective, as is any team’s, is to win. For K-State this year, it’s not about claiming victory in something specific, like an early season tournament, the conference title or a national championship. Rather, the aim is to win the point, the set, the match at hand, and see where that leads.
“Right now our mantra is, ‘Why not us?’” Carter said. “We just want to get to the best place we can, the best playing that we can play, and hopefully get as far as we can.”
This year’s Wildcats squad will have an interesting challenge as it seeks to coalesce a roster comprising seven veterans and six new faces into a single unit.
As difficult as that can be for some groups, Carter believes that the new and the old have meshed together very well, both on the court and off of it.
“We all have great relationships, and I think it’s because we hang out outside of the volleyball and the workout atmospheres,” she said. “In the summer, we’ve been tanning together. We’ll hang out on the weekends, getting away from volleyball and actually, really getting to know each other and view the type of people we are. … The freshmen, they’re brand new. They just got here, so it helps them to really open up to us, and that just makes it stronger for us when we play together.”
Carter has taken on a vital role in that process of internal cohesion. As the most visible K-State player and one who gets a great deal of playing time, she naturally sees herself as a leader on the court. Outside of matches, practices and workouts, she considers herself “laidback” and is the person anyone on the team can go to if they just need to relax and laugh for a bit.
Carter’s head coach, Suzie Fritz, had high praise for her, saying that Carter’s work ethic was top-notch both in volleyball and in the classroom. It’s something that can’t be coached, because it comes from within, an inherent desire to succeed.
“She leads with competitive drive and work ethic,” Fritz said. “There’s a reason that Carter has gotten good, and a lot of it is just, internally, she has very high expectations. She’s very internally driven.”
And yet, that competitive drive doesn’t come at the cost of her compatriots. Instead, she takes others along for the ride too.
“She’s incredibly supportive,” Fritz said. “She’s probably the one that is the loudest when someone else does something good. I think she drives that competitive, high-expectation bus for us. She goes hard. She’s got a motor that really goes.”
Carter and the Wildcats will open the season Friday when they host Wayne State in an exhibition at 6 p.m. at Bramlage Coliseum.
They’re confident about their shot at what lies ahead, not simply because of their technical abilities as players, but because they’ve come together to form what they believe could be a powerful team.
“We thrive off each other,” Carter said. “If someone gets a huge kill, we’re all screaming and cheering for them. It’s just amazing, sitting on the sideline and seeing my teammates without me playing. It’s amazing to see, and it’s so fun to watch.”