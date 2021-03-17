K-State freshman Aliyah Carter earned Big 12 Rookie of the Week honors on Wednesday.
Carter recorded her first career double-double in the Wildcats’ win over St. Louis last Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum. She recorded 13 kills and a career-high 10 digs. All 13 of kills came in the second and third sets.
Carter ranks fourth in the Big 12 and second among league freshman this season with 3.88 kills per set. She’s won three weekly awards, and K-State has won seven as a team. Abigail Armstrong, Shelby Martin and Jayden Nembhard earned weekly honors last fall.
The Wildcats return to action at 6 p.m. Saturday when they host No. 24 Creighton.