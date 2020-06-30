Kansas State's track and field program added 31 athletes Tuesday for its 2020 signing class.
Check out capsules — provided by K-State's athletics department — of every player below.
KRYSTEN BARTLETT, THROWS
AT CENTRAL CHRISTIAN HIGH SCHOOL: Was the Kansas 1A Shot Put Champion... holds a personal best of 41-3.00 in shot put and 121-10.00 in discus.
CHRISTIAN BUEHLER, DISTANCE
AT BLUE VALLEY SOUTHWEST HIGH SCHOOL: Was an eight-time letter winner... All-State in the 4x800 meters... All-State 800 meters... Two-time All-League in cross country... Personal best in the 800 meters is 1:57.75.
CHANTOBA BRIGHT, JUMPS
AT UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS, EL PASO AND WISMAR LINDEN (Guyana): Three-time CARIFTA Games (Caribbean Free Trade Association) Long Jump Champion... 2020 Conference USA Long Jump Champion... 2017 Guyana Long Jump National Champion... Personal best in long jump is 6.27m/20-7.00 and personal best in triple jump is 13.28m/43-7.00.
JESSICA CARAWAY, DISTANCE
AT WAUKEE HIGH SCHOOL: Academic All-State Cross Country... Two-time state champion in 4x800 meters... Team captain in cross country and track and field... 4x400 state champion... National Honors Society... Personal best in the 800m is 2:14.41
WILLIAM CARROLL, DISTANCE
AT LEE'S SUMMIT WEST HIGH SCHOOL: Eight-time letter winner... All-State Cross Country... All-State in the 4x800 meters... All-State in the 1600 meters... Four-time All-Conference in cross country... Two-time varsity team captain... National Honors Society... Personal best in the mile is 4:22.95
ANIGBATA GRACE CHINONYELUM, JUMPS
AT CLOUD COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE: 2018 African Championships Triple Jump Champion... 2019 NJCAA Indoor Triple Jump National Champion... 2019 NJCAA Outdoor Triple Jump National Champion... 2019 All-African Games Triple Jump Champion... Personal best in triple jump is 14.02m/46-0.00 and personal best in the long jump is 6.01m/19-875.
RYAN DERRY, DISTANCE
AT CIRCLE HIGH SCHOOL: 2019 Kansas High School State Champion in the 800 meters... Three-time state medalist in the 800 meters... Three-time state medalist in the 4x800 meters... Kansas Honors Scholar... National Honors Society... Personal best in the 800 meters is 1:57.51.
EMILY FUHR, THROWS
AT DE SOTO HIGH SCHOOL: Two-time Kansas 5A State Champion in the shot put and discus... school-record holder for the shot put... Two-time varsity team captain... Kansas State Scholar... Personal best in discus of 133-2.00 and personal best in shot put of 41-1.00.
JACKSON GIBBON, THROWS
AT WHITE RIVER HIGH SCHOOL: Four-time first team All-District... Eight-time letter winner... Three-time All-American... First-team All-State powerlifting... Seven-time All-League first team... Personal best in weight throw of 64-7.25, personal best in shot put of 55m/1.00 (12lb) and personal best in discus of 167-6.00 (1.6k).
JASMINE GREER, THROWS
AT ROOSEVELT HIGH SCHOOL: Two-time South Dakota AA State Champion (shot put)... Conference champion... 2018-19 Gatorade Player of the Year (South Dakota Track and Field)... Current shot put record holder at Roosevelt High School... 2018-19 Female Athlete of the Year at Roosevelt High School... 2019 National High School Powerlifter Champion... NAPF Powerlifting Champion... Varsity letter winner in volleyball... Personal best in shot put of 47-0.75.
AIDEN HIGGERSON, DISTANCE
AT ST. THOMAS AQUINAS HIGH SCHOOL: Two-time All-State Cross Country... All-State in the 3200 meters... All-State in the 1600 meters... Three-time cross country state champion... Two-time all-league cross country... Personal best in the 3,200 meters of 9:24.91.
REAGAN HUKILL, POLE VAULT
AT CARROLL SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Personal Best of 3.81/12-6.00 in pole vault.
O'SHALIA JOHNSON, SPRINTS
AT SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY AT NEW ORLEANS: NAIA All-American in the 400 meters... 2018-20 Honor Roll recipient at Southern University at New Orleans... Personal best in the 400 meters of 56.07.
KATE KASUNIC, DISTANCE
AT KANSAS CITY: Scholar athlete... 4x800 meters and 3200 meters high school record holder... Two-time Sunflower League Champion... Three-time all-state cross country... Three-time all-state in the 4x800... Two-time all-state in the 3200 meters... All-state in the 1600 meters... Personal best in the 3,200 meters of 11:02.18.
STEPHEN KIELHOFNER, DISTANCE
AT ST. LOUIS UNIVERSITY: Personal best of 15:18.94 in the 5,000 meters.
KADE MCCALL, THROWS
AT TIMBERLINE HIGH SCHOOL: Two-time All-State in the discus and shot put... Two-time varsity captain... Idaho Hammer Record Holder... Three-time school record... Two-time All-American... 2018 Discus District Champion... Four-time academic all-state... Personal best in hammer throw of 202.00', personal best in weight throw of 63m/9.75, personal best in discus of 168.10 (1.6k)
LACEY PAVLAK, THROWS
AT CENTRALIA HIGH SCHOOL: Top-10 national high school girls weight thrower... All-state shot put in 2018-19... 2018-19 conference champion in the shot put... 2019 Discus Conference Champion... 2018-19 Shot Put District Champion... 2019 All-District in the discus... National Honors Society... Personal best in weight throw of 54-2.00 and personal best in shot put of 40-3.00.
RHIANNA PHIPPS, JUMPS
AT HYDEL HIGH SCHOOL: 2019 ISSA Boys & Girls Championship triple jump silver medalist... long jump bronze medalist and high jump bronze medalist... Personal best in triple jump of 13.37m/43-10.50 and personal best in long jump of 6.02m/19-9.00.
JOE PLACEK, THROWS
AT OLATHE WEST HIGH SCHOOL: Two-time All-State two-time varsity team captain... 2019 league champ... National Honors Society... Personal best in javelin of 191-0.00.
MCKENNA POLUS, DISTANCE
AT BLUE VALLEY SOUTHWEST HIGH SCHOOL: Three-time All-State in the 4x800 meters and 800 meters... Principal’s Honor Roll and Pythagoras Award... Personal best in the 5K of 18:58.50.
LUKE RALSTON, THROWS
AT BLUE VALLEY WEST HIGH SCHOOL: Seven varsity letters... League champion in the javelin competition... Regional champion in the javelin event... Second team all-state in football... League champion in the triple jump... Personal best in javelin of 196-3.00.
ALEC REDUKER, JUMPS
AT MIT: Six-time NCAA DII All-American... New Balance All-American... NEDIII Field Athlete of the Year... Personal best in high jump of 2.17m/7-1.50, personal best in long jump of 7.37/24-2.25 and personal best in triple jump of 14.89m/48-10.25.
DEVON RICHARDSON, JUMPS
AT PITTSBURG STATE: 2018 Missouri High Jump State Champion... 2018 USATF Junior Olympics High Jump/Triple Jump participant... 2019 Missouri High Jump and Triple Jump State Champion... Pitt State indoor high jump record holder... Personal best in high jump of 2.15m/7-0.5 and personal best in triple jump of 14.94m/49-0.25.
JAYCEE SCHROEDER, THROWS
AT JEFFERSON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL: Two-time All-State in the shot put... All-State in the discus event... School record holder in the shot put... Varsity team captain... Jefferson County Field MVP... National Honors Society... Beta Club... Personal best in shot put of 46-0.00 and personal best in discus of 128-6.00.
BRIAN SIMON, POLE VAULT
AT BISHOP CARROLL CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL: 2019 Top Pole Vaulter in Kansas... National Honors Society... Personal best in pole vault of 4.98m/16-4.00.
JAH STRANGE, JUMPS
AT PURDUE: 2018 Big Sky Indoor Triple Jump Champion (Sacramento State University)... Personal best in triple jump of 16.03m/52-7.25, personal best in long jump of 7.41m/24-3.75.
GRACE THOMPSON, THROWS
AT SEDGWICK HIGH SCHOOL: 2019 KWCH Girl’s Track and Field Athlete of the Year... 2019 Shot Put and Discus 2A State Champion... All-State in the 100 meters... All-Metro in the discus event... Four-time All-League in volleyball... Three-time all-league in basketball... Two-time All-State in volleyball... All-State in basketball... Nine state medals in track and field... Seven school records between volleyball, basketball and track... Personal best in discus of 137-8.00, personal best in shot put of 42-11.00 and personal best in the 100 meters of 12.41.
INDIA TURK, JUMPS
AT HOUSTON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL: 2018 Georgia High School Triple Jump State Champion... Two-time NBNI All-American... Two-time NBNO All-American... Project Triple Jump Athlete... Personal best in long jump of 5.98m/19-7.50 and personal best in triple jump of 13.37m/41-0.75.
JACK VINCENT, SPRINTS
AT CLAREMORE HIGH SCHOOL: Oklahoma High School 800 Meters State Champion... 2018 & 2019 Great Southwest Classic 800m Champion... 2018 USATF Junior Olympic 15-16 Boys 800m and 1500m National Champion... Personal best in the 800 meters of 1:53.80.
DY'MOND WILEY, SPRINTS
AT DUNCANVILLE HIGH SCHOOL: Personal best in the 200 meters of 24.19 and personal best in the 400 meters of 55.84.
SHALYSA WRAY, SPRINTS
AT XAVIER: Carifta Finalist (2018)... 2018 ISSA Boys & Girls Championship Finalist... IAAF World Junior 2018 Semi-Finalist... NAIA All-American in the 100 meters... 200 meters... 4x100 meters and 4x400 meters... School record holder for the 200 meters and 400 meters... National record holder in the Cayman Islands for the 400 meters... 2019-20 Honor Roll recipient... Personal best in the 100 meters of 11.77, personal best in the 200 meters of 24.11 and personal best in the 400 meters of 54.21.