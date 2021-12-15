Kansas State’s football program added 13 players Wednesday on Day 1 of the early signing period.
Check out capsules — provided by K-State’s athletics department — of every player below.
DRAKE BEQUEAITH, OL
Height: 6-6
Weight: 290
Hometown: Colleyville, Texas
High school: Grapevine
AT GRAPEVINE HIGH SCHOOL: Played for the Mustangs under head coach Mike Alexander. Earned honorable mention all-state honors as a junior from the Texas Sports Writers Association as he helped lead Grapevine to an area championship. The Mustangs also won an area championship during his senior season. Was an all-district honoree as both a junior and senior. Also played baseball, basketball and rugby. A first team academic all-state performer.
PERSONAL: Drake Bequeaith was born July 11, 2003, in Leawood, Kansas. Son of David and Amber Bequeaith. Has three siblings, Savannah, Beau and Dylan. Plans on majoring in environmental engineering.
JAKE CLIFTON, LB
Height: 6-2
Weight: 210
Hometown: Owasso, Okla.
High school: Owasso
AT OWASSO HIGH SCHOOL: Played for the Rams under head coach Bill Blankenship. Viewed as the 82ne-best outside linebacker and 18th-best player overall in the state of Oklahoma by ESPN. Named the 2021 District 6A1-2 co-Defensive Player of the Year as he led Owasso with 72 tackles, which included four sacks. Helped the Rams earn a state championship as a sophomore in 2019. Also competed in track and basketball.
PERSONAL: Jacob Clifton was born August 22, 2003, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Son of Chris Clifton. Has two siblings, Courtney and Christiana.
JALEN KLEMM, OL
Height: 6-6
Weight: 260
Hometown: Mars, Pa.
High school: Pine-Richland
AT PINE-RICHLAND HIGH SCHOOL: Played for the Rams under head coach Steve Campos. Regarded as the 51st-best offensive tackle in the Class of 2022 by Rivals. Invited to the 2022 U.S. Army Bowl. Picked up first team all-conference honors as a senior. Helped Pine-Richland earn a state championship during his junior campaign.
PERSONAL: Jalen Klemm was born August 22, 2003, in Boston, Massachusetts. Son of Adrian Klemm and Nina Klemm. Has one sibling, Nikko. Father, Adrian, is the current offensive line coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers who was a three-time Super Bowl champion as a player with the New England Patriots. Adrian also coached in the college ranks at SMU and UCLA before joining the Steelers in 2019. Plans on majoring in business.
STERLING LOCKETT, WR
Height: 5-10
Weight: 160
Hometown: Leawood, Kan.
High school: Blue Valley
AT BLUE VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL: Played for the Tigers under head coach Allen Terrell. Rated the 10th-best player in the state of Kansas by ESPN. Hauled in 65 receptions for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns during his career, which included a five-touchdown campaign as a senior. Picked up 2021 honorable mention all-state honors from Sports in Kansas. Averaged 22.8 yards per kickoff return over the final two years of his career.
PERSONAL: Sterling Lockett was born October 8, 2003. Son of Kevin and Cheryl Lockett. Has three siblings, Tyler, Jacob and Jordan. Father, Kevin (1993-96), and brother, Tyler (2011-14), were both wide receivers for the Wildcats, as Tyler ranks first in career receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, while Kevin ranks second in each category. Tyler is currently a wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks. Plans on majoring in business.
BRAYDEN LOFTIN, TE
Height: 6-5
Weight: 210
Hometown: Omaha, Neb.
High school: Lewis Central (IA)
AT LEWIS CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL: Played for the Titians under head coach Justin Kammrad. Viewed as the 35th-best tight end and the ninth-best overall player in the state of Iowa for the Class of 2022 by ESPN. Helped Lewis Central win a state championship as a senior as he hauled in a touchdown pass in overtime as the Titans won, 32-24, in three overtimes. Earned all-state honors from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association as well as all-district honors during his final campaign. Finished his career ranking in the top 10 in school history for career receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. Also competed in track and field.
PERSONAL: Brayden Loftin was born February 12, 2004, in Omaha, Nebraska. Son of Ryan and Janelle Loftin. Has two siblings, Chase and Ava.
COLBY
MCCALISTER, DB
Height: 5-10
Weight: 185
Hometown: Houston, Texas
High school: Clear Brook
AT CLEAR BROOK HIGH SCHOOL: A three-year starter for the Wolverines under John Towels. Regarded as the 83rd-best cornerback in the Class of 2022 by ESPN. A three-time all-district selection. Also earned 2021 academic all-state honors. Also completed in baseball and track and field.
PERSONAL: Colby McCalister was born March 7, 2004, in Houston, Texas. Son of Twana McCalister. Has two siblings, Cameron and Reggie. Plans on majoring in computer science.
GARRETT OAKLEY, TE
Height: 6-5
Weight: 210
Hometown: Columbus, Neb.
High school: Scotus Central Catholic
AT SCOTUS CENTRAL CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL: Played for the Shamrocks under head coach Tyler Linder. Rated the 21st-best tight end and the sixth-best player overall in the state of Nebraska for the Class of 2022 by ESPN. Set the school records for career receptions (107) and receiving yards (1,640). Earned honorable mention all-state honors as both a sophomore and junior. Also competed in basketball, where he was an honorable mention all-state pick, and track, where he was a state qualifier.
PERSONAL: Garrett Oakley was born November 30, 2003, in Columbus, Nebraska. Son of Chad and Michelle Oakley. Has two siblings, Christina and Claire. Plans on majoring in business with the hopes of becoming a financial advisor.
TOBI OSUNSANMI, LB
Height: 6-3
Weight: 210
Hometown: Wichita, Kan.
High school: Wichita East
AT WICHITA EAST HIGH SCHOOL: Played for the Aces under head coach Ene Akpan. Regarded as 229th-best overall player in the nation for the Class of 2022 by 247Sports. The organization also rated him the 20th-best linebacker and second-best overall player in the state of Kansas. Earned all-state honors from the Kansas Football Coaches Association after totaling 74 tackles, two forced fumbles and blocked a punt. Also competing in tracking, winning state in the 4x100, and basketball.
PERSONAL: Tobi Osunsanmi was born March 19, 2004. Son of Olu Osunsanmi and Bimbola Osunsanmi. Has three siblings, Tumi, Ore and Feyi. Plans on majoring in mechanical engineering.
JOHN PASTORE, OL
Height: 6-6
Weight: 285
Hometown: Erie, Colo.
High school: Erie
AT ERIE HIGH SCHOOL: Played for the Tigers under head coach Jeff Giger. Regarded as the 31st-best offensive guard and fourth-best overall player in the state of Colorado for the Class of 2022 by ESPN. Helped lead Erie to a 13-1 record and trip to the state championship as a senior. Blocked four field goals as a junior, the most in Colorado for a single season, as he earned second team all-state, first team all-conference and first team all-region accolades. Also competed in track and field, and basketball.
PERSONAL: John Pastore was born December 24, 2003, in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. Son of Darren and Krista Pastore. Has two brothers, Anthony and Vinny.
VJ PAYNE, DB
Height: 6-3
Weight: 190
Hometown: Buford, Ga.
High school: Buford
AT BUFORD HIGH SCHOOL: Played for the Wolves under head coach Bryant Appling. Rated as a linebacker by 247Sports, which placed him 81st nationally in the Class of 2022. Earned first team all-region honors as a senior as he helped lead Buford to a 14-1 record and a state championship. Also helped lead the Wolves to state championships as a sophomore and junior. Also competed in track and field.
PERSONAL: Victor Payne was born March 17, 2004, in Gainsville, Georgia. Son of Tywonna Payne. Has two siblings, Kennedy and Victoria. Plans on majoring in engineering.
JORDAN PERRY, DB
Height: 6-2
Weight: 190
Hometown: Jefferson, Ga.
High school: Jefferson
AT JEFFERSON HIGH SCHOOL: Played for the Dragons under head coach Gene Cathcart. Rated as an athlete by 247Sports, which ranked him 79th in the nation for the Class of 2022. Totaled 86 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five interceptions and six pass breakups during his career. Helped Jefferson earn a 9-2 record and a trip to the state playoffs as a senior, as he earned all-region honors. Named to the Athlens Online Terrific 20 list entering the 2021 season. Named the region athlete of the year in addition to picking up first team all-state honors as a junior. Rushed for 1,197 yards and 12 touchdowns during his career, while also tallying 293 receiving yards and five more scores. Also competed in track.
PERSONAL: Jordan Perry was born October 29, 2003. Son of Harrison and Tamathea Perry. Has three siblings, Bruce, Danielle and Margo. Plans on majoring in agribusiness.
DONOVAN RIEMAN, DE
Height: 6-4
Weight: 225
Hometown: Enid, Okla.
High school: Enid
AT ENID HIGH SCHOOL: Played for the Plainesmen under head coach Rashaun Woods. Rated the 70th-best edge defender in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports. Totaled 88 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 10 sacks as a senior, while he had 55 tackles and 3.5 sacks as a junior. Named the district player of the year as a senior. Also competed in track and field, earning a regional championship in the shot put and placing ninth in the state meet.
PERSONAL: Donovan Rieman was born November 29, 2003, in Enid, Oklahoma. Son of Rachel Reaves. Has seven siblings, Casey, Devon, Dante, Damien, John, Kobi and Dominick. Plans on majoring in education.
KOBE SAVAGE, DB
Height: 5-11
Weight: 205
Hometown: Paris, Texas
AT TYLER JUNIOR COLLEGE: Played two seasons for the Apaches under head coach Thomas Rocco. Viewed as the 50th-best overall community-college prosepct and sixth-best community-college safety by ESPN. Totaled 100 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, six interceptions and four pass breakups during his career, which included a 70-tackle campaign as a sophomore as he earned first team all-conference honors. Carded a career-high 12 tackles on two occasions in 2021, coming against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M and at Kilgore College. Returned an interception 54 yards for a touchdown against NEO. Had two interceptions in the Tyler’s second game of the year against Kilgore, which was a playoff win. Helped the Apaches to a 28-7 victory over Coffeyville CC in the Heart of Texas Bowl.
AT TEXAS A&M COMMERCE: Spent the 2019 season redshirting at Texas A&M-Commerce.
AT PARIS HIGH SCHOOL: A two-year letterwinner for the Wildcats under head coach Steve Hohenberger as both a quarterback and safety. Totaled 107 tackles, eight pass breakups, two interceptions and four tackles for loss. Also tallied 28 touchdowns, 1,568 rushing yards and 986 passing yards. Earned all-district honors. Helped Paris win district, bi-district and area championships.
PERSONAL: Kobe Savage was born February 12, 2001, in Paris, Texas. Son of Da’on Savage and Stacey Godbolt. Has two siblings, Adin and Kaidance. Majoring in business management.