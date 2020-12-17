Kansas State’s football program added 14 players Wednesday on Day 1 of the early signing period.
Check out capsules — provided by K-State’s athletics department — of every player below.
OMAR DANIELS, DB
AT COLQUITT COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL: Played for the Packers under head coach Justin Rogers... Viewed as the 76th-best cornerback in the Class of 2021 by ESPN and No. 86 by 247Sports... Totaled 35 tackles — including one for a loss — had two interceptions and broke up four passes as a senior... Earned first team all-region honors as both a junior and senior... Named to the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-America preseason watch list, while he was a preseason all-state selection... Helped Colquitt County earn a 9-1 record as a senior, while the Packers earned a 9-3 record and a trip to the second round of the state playoffs in 2019.
PERSONAL: Omar Daniels was born November 24, 2002... Son of Umeko Kinsey.
RJ GARCIA II
AT BERKELEY PREPARATORY SCHOOL: Played for the Buccaneers under head coach the Buccaneers under head coach Dominic Ciao... Helped Berkeley Prep earn a 7-2 record and a state runner-up finish... Finished prep career by tallying 1,342 yards on 71 receptions with 11 touchdowns... Also returned 17 kickoffs for 504 yards (29.6 yards per return)... Named to the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-America preseason watch list... An honorable mention on the 2019 Tampa Bay Times Hillsborough County team... Also plays basketball for the Buccaneers and his father, head coach Renaldo Garcia.
PERSONAL: Renaldo Garcia II was born January 1, 2003, in Tampa, Florida... Son of Renaldo and Jodi Garcia... Has one sibling, Rico... Father, Renaldo, was a three-year starting guard for the Florida basketball team from 1987-1991, helping the Gators earn their first SEC Championship in 1989... Renaldo went on to play professionally in Honduras.
GAVEN HASELHORST, LB
AT HAYS HIGH SCHOOL: Played for the Indians under head coach Tony Crough... Regarded as the 22nd-best inside linebacker prospect in the nation and the second-best overall prospect in the state of Kansas for the Class of 2021 by 247Sports... Named to the Kansas Football Coaches Association (KFBCA) Top-11 team as one of the top players in the state among all classes in 2020... Was also voted a 2020 first team all-state honoree by the KFBCA, Topeka Capital-Journal, Wichita Eagle and Sports in Kansas... Named the conference defensive player of the year and a first team all-conference performer in 2020... A finalist for the 2020 Kansas 5A Defensive Player of the Year by Sports in Kansas... An honorable mention all-state pick by the Topeka Capital-Journal and Wichita Eagle as a junior... Tallied 211 tackles during his prep career to go along with 54 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, six forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries... Also played basketball.
PERSONAL: Gaven Haselhorst (HAY-zel-horst) was born May 31, 2003, in Hays, Kansas... Son of Amy Haselhorst... Plans on majoring in sports medicine.
BRENEN HAWKINS, WR
AT HERITAGE HIGH SCHOOL: Played his senior season for the Panthers under head coach Kirk Martin, helping Heritage earn a 7-0 record and a trip to the area round of the 5A Division I state playoffs on Friday, December 18... Played his junior season at Godley High School, posting 50 receptions for 963 yards and 14 touchdowns... Earned honorable mention all-state honors as a junior from the Texas Sports Writers Association and Texas Associated Press Sports Editors in addition to first-team all-district honors.
PERSONAL: Brenen Hawkins was born December 10, 2001... Son of Donald and Shellie Scott.
OZZIE HOFFLER, DB
AT WOODWARD ACADEMY: Played for the War Eagles under head coach John Hunt... Rated the 73rd-best weakside defensive end in the Class of 2021 by 247Sports... Finished prep career with 115 tackles, 21.0 tackles for loss and 17 sacks... A 2020 preseason all-state honoree by the Atlanta Journal Constitution... Helped Woodward to a 13-1 record and a trip to the state semifinals as a junior when he earned honorable mention all-region honors from the Atlanta Journal Constitution.
PERSONAL: Ozzie Hoffler was born October 28, 2002, in Stuart, Florida... Son of Ozzie Hoffler and Tricia Hoffler... Has one sibling, AJ... Plans on majoring in business.
KREW JACKSON, LB
AT QUEEN CREEK HIGH SCHOOL: Played for the Bulldogs under head coach Travis Schureman... Viewed as the 68th-best safety in the Class of 2021 by 247Sports, while Rivals rated him the 14th-best prospect in the state of Arizona... Totaled 138 tackles, a pair of interceptions and three passes defended over the final two years of his prep career... Earned academic all-state honors as a senior.
PERSONAL: Krew Jackson was born July 28, 2002... Son of Joseph and Becky Jackson.
DARELL JONES, DB
AT FIELD KINDLEY HIGH SCHOOL: Played for the Golden Tornado under head coach Deonta Wade... Regarded as the fourth-best prospect in the state of Kansas for the Class of 2021 by ESPN and fifth by 247Sports, while the latter rated him the 70th-best athlete... Picked up first-team all-state honors as a senior from Sports in Kansas, while he was an honorable mention pick by Topeka Capital-Journal and Wichita Eagle... Also an honorable mention pick by the Topeka Capital-Journal as a junior... Played in eight games as a senior, coming away with 51 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, a sack and a pair of interceptions... Also caught 14 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns during his final year as a prep.
PERSONAL: Darell (duh-REL) Jones was born August 6, 2003... Son of Karen and James Jones.
ANDREW LEINGANG, OL
AT CENTURY HIGH SCHOOL: Played for the Patriots under head coach Ron Wingenbach... Rated the top prospect in the state of North Dakota for the Class of 2021 by both ESPN and 247Sports, while the latter viewed him as the 10th-best center in the nation... Named the Powerade State Senior Athlete of the Year for Class AAA Football in North Dakota in addition to being named the MidcoSD Class AAA Player of the Year... Earned first team all-state honors as both a junior and a senior... Helped lead the Patriots to consecutive undefeated seasons and state championships in his final two years... Named the top high school player in the state of North Dakota prior to the 2020 season by MaxPreps... Also competed in track and field — finishing eighth in the state in shot put as a sophomore – and played basketball.
PERSONAL: Andrew Leingang (LINE-gang) was born November 14, 2002, in Bismarck, North Dakota... Son of Andrew and Colleen Leingang... Has two siblings, Luke and Mason... Older brother, Mason, signed to play football at Minnesota State Moorhead in 2019... Will be the first Kansas State player from North Dakota since at least 1949... Plans on majoring in chemical engineering.
MARVIN MARTIN, DB
AT TRINITY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL: Played his senior year for the Tigers under head coach Andre Hart, while he spent his sophomore and junior seasons at Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Mississippi... Rated the 56th-best safety in the Class of 2021 by ESPN... Helped Trinity Christian earn an 8-3 record and a national championship by defeating HEIR Eagles Academy (WA) in The Christian Athletic League’s national championship game... Earned first team all-district honors as a junior at Vicksburg when he led the Gators with 80 tackles, 14.0 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks and five forced fumbles.
PERSONAL: Marvin Martin was born December 28, 2002, in Vicksburg, Mississippi... Son of Dorothy Martin and Carlos Williams... Has two siblings, Alex and Carlos... Plans on majoring in computer engineering.
DAVONTE PRITCHARD, LB
AT GARDNER EDGERTON HIGH SCHOOL: Played for the Trailblazers under head coach Ryan Cornelsen... Viewed as the 43rd-best safety in the Class of 2021 by Rivals... Regarded as the second-best prospect in the state of Kansas by Rivals, while ESPN ranks him as third best... A first team all-state honoree in 2020 by the Kansas Football Coaches Association and Sports in Kansas... Picked up honorable mention all-state accolades from the Topeka Capital-Journal and Wichita Eagle in each of his final two seasons... Named to the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-America preseason watch list... Collected 125 tackles, 30 tackles for loss and five interceptions during his prep career... Also competed in track and basketball.
PERSONAL: DaVonte (duh-VON-tay) Pritchard was born July 7, 2003, in Columbus, Ohio... Son of Joelee and Daniel Allen... Has four siblings, Dana, Daquan, Dontay and Desiree... Plans on majoring in kinesiology.
JAKE RUBLEY, QB
AT HIGHLANDS RANCH HIGH SCHOOL: Played his first three years for the Falcons under head coach and father T.J. Rubley... Rated as the 25th-best overall prospect in the Class of 2021 by ESPN, while the organization also rated him the third-best pocket passer in the class and the top overall prospect in the state of Iowa, were he played as a senior... Regarded as the 12th-best pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2021 by Rivals, while 247Sports rated him No. 22... Threw for 3,892 yards and 39 touchdowns to go along with 269 rushing yards and seven scores during his career at Highlands Ranch... Named to the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-America preseason watch list... Earned honorable mention all-state honors as a junior... Played two games as a senior at Valley High School in Des Moines, Iowa, under head coach Gary Swenson... Threw for 356 yards and a touchdown on 33-of-57 aim for the Tigers... Also competed in track.
PERSONAL: Jake Rubley was born July 15, 2002, in Highlands Ranch, Colorado... Son of T.J. and Julie Rubley... Has three siblings, Ryan, Brock and Luke... Father, T.J., played collegiately at Tulsa before being selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the 1992 NFL Draft... T.J. ranks fourth in Tulsa history in passing yards, total offense and passing touchdowns for a career, while he was inducted into the Tulsa Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015... T.J. played in 10 career games with seven starts in two NFL seasons with the Rams and Green Bay Packers... Older brother, Ryan, played football at Tulsa and Augustana... Plans on majoring in business.
DEVRIN WEATHERS, RB
AT WEBB CITY HIGH SCHOOL: Played for the Cardinals under head coach John Roderique... Viewed as the 14th-best prospect in the state of Missouri for the Class of 2021 by Rivals... Picked up first-team all-state honors from the Missouri Football Coaches Association as both a junior and a senior... Named the Central Ozark Conference Offensive Player of the Year as a senior... Also named an all-district player on three occasions... Helped Webb City earn a combined 26-4 record during his final two years, including a state championship as a junior... Totaled 4,500 yards and 59 touchdowns during his prep career... Also competed in baseball, basketball and track.
PERSONAL: Devrin Weathers was born April 26, 2003, in Joplin, Missouri... Son of Preston Weathers and Deanna McDaniel... Has one sibling, Jayden... Plans on majoring in business.
AUSTIN WEINER, OL
AT GARDNER EDGERTON HIGH SCHOOL: Played his senior year for the Trailblazers under head coach Ryan Cornelsen... Rated the seventh-best player in the state of Kansas for the Class of 2021 by both Rivals and 247Sports... A fi rst team all-state selection as a senior from Sports in Kansas, while he picked up honorable mention all-state honors from the Topeka Capital-Journal and Wichita Eagle... Previously played at Milton (GA) High School as he earned honorable mention all-district honors as a junior... Named to the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-America preseason watch list... Also played basketball.
PERSONAL: Austin Weiner (WHY-ner) was born June 15, 2001, in Manhattan, Kansas... Son of Todd and Sunny Weiner... Has three siblings, Audrey, Asher and Aaron... Father, Todd, was a three-year letterwinner for the Wildcats from 1995 to 1997, earning First Team All-America honors as a senior and a pair of All-Big 12 honors... Todd was selected by Seattle in the second round of the 1998 NFL Draft, playing for the Seahawks (1998-2001) and Atlanta Falcons (2002-08)... Mother, Sunny (formerly Jacobson), played basketball at K-State during the 1996-97 season... Nephew of former K-State women’s basketball player Brit Jacobson and men’s basketball player Josh Reid... Plans on major ing in business.
BRAYDEN WOOD, DT
AT FAIRVIEW HIGH SCHOOL: A four-year starter for the Knights under head coach Tom McCartney... Rated as the 55th-best strongside defensive end in the Class of 2021 by Rivals and the 59th-best overall defensive end by ESPN... Viewed as the fourth-best prospect in the state of Colorado by ESPN... One of 82 players in the nation to be named a finalist for the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-America team, while he was a preseason all state pick by Colorado Prep Report... Finished senior season with 58 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and three sacks in just seven games, earning his third-straight all-conference honor and being named the conference MVP... A second team all-state honoree in 2019 after totaling 116 total tackles, including 18 tackles for loss, helping Fairview earn a 10-2 record and a trip to the state playoffs... Also earned Defensive Lineman of the Year honors from Colorado Prep Report and was a fi rst team all-region honoree in 2019... Concluded career with 292 tackles.
PERSONAL: Brayden Wood was born April 22, 2002, in Englewood, Colorado... Son of Brent and Judi Wood... Has two siblings, Austin and Ashlee... Father, Brent, played football at Baylor, while his uncle, Ryan, played at Arizona State and was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 1996... Grandfather, Warren, played football at Colorado State and another uncle, Marc, played at Illinois State... Brother, Austin, played baseball at Furman... Plans on majoring in business.