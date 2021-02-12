Looking back on the film of his team’s narrow, 80-77 loss versus No. 13 Texas, Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber said he didn’t just notice hints of progress.
“We made big improvement,” Weber said Thursday. “There’s no doubt about that.”
Weber quickly added that those gains only mean so much — especially when a team is on an 11-game losing streak like K-State now owns. It’s the longest skid of Weber’s nine years in Manhattan, and the worst since the Wildcats also lost 11 in a row during the 1999-2000 season.
“Obviously,” Weber said, “you’ve got to get a win somewhere. That’s the goal. That’s why you play the game.”
Despite all the attention focused on the loss to the Longhorns — a game in which K-State trailed by 17 in the second half before drawing within a point in the closing moments — the Wildcats also had shown signs of improvement in the prior contest, a 73-62 loss to then-No. 13 Texas Tech.
In that contest, K-State was down only five points (30-25) at halftime.
And with 2:20 to play, K-State trailed by six, 63-57. The Red Raiders surged in the final two minutes, however, and pulled away to win by 11.
Where, specifically, have the Wildcats improved in their past two outings?
Ball movement better
Few parts of the game are easier to notice improvement than ball movement. The gains in that area coincided with the return of Nijel Pack. He missed four games in January (Oklahoma State, Texas, Oklahoma and West Virginia) after complaining of coronavirus-like symptoms. He began to get his feet back under him in the team’s historic, record-setting loss at Baylor on Jan. 27.
Pack excelled in the next game, when he set a K-State freshman record with eight 3-pointers in a 68-61 loss to Texas A&M on Jan. 30.
For all his shooting prowess — and numbers back up that he’s the Wildcats’ best marksman from deep — he’s also the player Weber trusts to get the team into its offensive sets.
That was on display earlier this week against Texas.
“I think our offense was much better obviously,” Weber said. “If you go back to the second half the first time we played them, we scored 40-some points against them and we showed them that we can score against them and this is what we gotta do. Credit to our guys and our coaches. That’s what we did. We found ways to score, not just in our set plays but a little bit of continuity within our offense to make the next pass and make the next play.”
Defense making strides
If there has been one thing the Wildcats have been able to lean on during Weber’s tenure, it’s defense.
That has not been the case this season.
A Weber-coached team never had allowed an opponent to score 100 or more points in a game prior to this year; Baylor accomplished that feat in both meetings this year, scoring 100 (on the dot) in Manhattan in December and then pouring in 107 in Waco, Texas, last month.
But since that loss to Bears, the most lopsided in program history, Weber said the defense has made strides — even if allowing 80 points in Tuesday’s loss doesn’t appear to back up that assertion.
“I would tell you our defense in the last 10 minutes (against the Longhorns) was pretty good,” he said. “The rest of the game, I don’t think it was bad, but they’re just a really good team. ... We did some good things and hung in with them. We just had the one stretch that we’ve had all year.”
With a team boasting only one senior in Mike McGuirl, and only four players on the roster who had played in a game last season, perfection on defense wasn’t expected this year.
“The rotations, (Texas) got a couple things,” Weber said. “I think we had a better idea of what they were doing and how we could stop it. They just jumped up and made shots, plain and simple.”