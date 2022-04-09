Kansas State had most of what it needed Friday to pull off the road upset of No. 6 Texas Tech in the series opener.
Starting pitcher Griffin Hassall gave up only one earned run in five and a third innings pitched. A clutch base hit from Josh Nicoloff drove in two runs in the top of sixth inning to give K-State a 3-1 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Wildcats were unable to score more runs and the Red Raiders responded in the bottom half of the sixth inning with four runs to take the lead back and added another run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
K-State did some good things, but it did not have enough and dropped game one of series, 6-3 at Rip Griffin Park.
K-State (15-14, 1-6 Big 12) got a strong performance from Hassall on the mound. Hassall allowed three hits along with the one earned run. It was a strong 5.1 innings pitched to keep the Wildcats in the game as they did not score a run until the sixth inning.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Blake Adams came into to pitch with one out in the inning. The first four Red Raiders (25-8, 5-2 Big 12) Adams pitched against reached base. As the fourth batter was cleared the bases with a double to deep right field that gave the hosts the lead back. And then a two-out double gave the Red Raiders a 5-3 lead.
Ty Ruhl came in to pitch an inning in relief after Adams was taken out. Ruhl pitched in the eighth inning and recorded two strikeouts, and zero runs.