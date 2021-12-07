Brylee Glenn named Big 12 Freshman of the Week Staff reports Dec 7, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kansas State's Brylee Glenn (5) speaks with teammates in a game against Northwestern State on Nov. 27. Glenn was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week on Monday. Staff photo by Lucas Boland Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save For the second-straight week, the Kansas State women have the Big 12 Women's Basketball Freshman of the Week on their roster. On Monday, freshman guard Brylee Glenn earned the honor after averaging 12.5 points on a .455 shooting percentage over two games last week. Glenn had 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting including 13 in the fourth quarter to lead the Wildcats over North Dakota State on Nov. 31. Then, on Friday, Glenn put up 10 points and a career-high three steals on the road at No. 1 South Carolina. The game was her fourth-straight double-figure performance. K-State will make the trip up to Nebraska to face Omaha on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the second game of a three-game roadtrip. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Brylee Glenn Freshman Sport K-state Woman Omaha Trip Game Recommended for you Latest News Brylee Glenn named Big 12 Freshman of the Week MHS boys finished 8th at Gardner-Edgerton Invite K-State pauses vaccine mandate after federal judge blocks Biden executive order K-State fall commencement to feature several student speakers and performers Excerpts from Bob Dole's March 25, 1985, Landon Lecture Police report for Dec. 7, 2021 OUR NEIGHBORS | Granddaughter of former KSU president Wefald ready for her next chapter Short-term rental properties in Riley County need license to operate starting Jan. 1 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwo Manhattan teens killed in crash early Sunday morningKansas State football fires offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham, assistant coach Jason RayRegents hire North Carolina State dean as next K-State presidentUSD 383 board discussion devolves into argument about respectKansas State football headed to Texas Bowl to play LSUDefensive back Tee Denson becomes latest Kansas State player to enter transfer portalNew Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables has multiple connections to ManhattanK-State recognizing Osage Nation language master teacher with honorary doctorateKSU officials announce new $3 billion Economic Prosperity Plan to help bolster university, state relationshipK-State alum Brent Venables named Oklahoma's new head coach Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Student Services Join Us at KS Bulletin