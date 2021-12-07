112721_mer_spt_ksunorthwesternWBB-10.jpg

Kansas State's Brylee Glenn (5) speaks with teammates in a game against Northwestern State on Nov. 27. Glenn was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week on Monday. 

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

For the second-straight week, the Kansas State women have the Big 12 Women's Basketball Freshman of the Week on their roster. 

On Monday, freshman guard Brylee Glenn earned the honor after averaging 12.5 points on a .455 shooting percentage over two games last week. 

Glenn had 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting including 13 in the fourth quarter to lead the Wildcats over North Dakota State on Nov. 31. 

Then, on Friday, Glenn put up 10 points and a career-high three steals on the road at No. 1 South Carolina. The game was her fourth-straight double-figure performance. 

K-State will make the trip up to Nebraska to face Omaha on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the second game of a three-game roadtrip. 

