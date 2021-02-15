Shortly after Kansas State’s losing streak sank to depths not seen in nearly a century, head coach Bruce Weber delivered a statement to the fan base during his postgame press conference.
“I’d just say, ‘Hey, our guys have made improvement. They keep battling. They don’t quit,’” Weber said after the team’s 67-60 loss at then-No. 23 Oklahoma State on Saturday.
The 12-game skid set a school record for the worst in a single season; the only drought ahead of it came over two seasons, when the Wildcats lost 15 straight outings from the end of the 1921-22 season and into the beginning of the 1922-23 campaign. K-State hasn’t won a game in 2021. Its last victory came on Dec. 29, when a 3-pointer from freshman wing Selton Miguel in the final minute helped K-State escape with a 60-58 triumph at Bramlage Coliseum.
As the losses have piled up, speculation about Weber’s future as head coach grows ever more popular.
But he has the support — publicly — of his boss, K-State athletics director Gene Taylor. In an interview with The Mercury on Jan. 30, Taylor said that the “intention” is for Weber to return for his 10th season in Manhattan. Two days after Taylor’s comments, Weber told reporters he wasn’t aware of anything the AD may have said about the direction of the men’s basketball program going forward.
Taylor reiterated his backing of Weber in an interview last week. He told KMAN Radio it was “his plan and our plan” for Weber to remain in place heading into next season.
Taylor also said he couldn’t care less about Weber’s buyout; it stands at $2 million, but will drop to $1 million May 1.
“’I’m not even thinking about (the buyout figure),” Taylor said, “because I’m not thinking about making a change.”
Weber’s sole focus now is ending the season on a high note — albeit one tempered by how low his team will finish in the Big 12 standings for the second consecutive season.
That starts with ending the historic losing streak, which doubles as the longest of Weber’s 23-year head coaching career.
The Wildcats have put themselves in position to snap the losing streak four times in the past five outings. The latest was Saturday in the seven-point loss to the Cowboys. After falling behind by 20 points, the Wildcats went on a 16-0 run to draw within four six minutes into the second half.
The hosts answered with a 7-0 surge of their own and never looked back.
“When you get down 20, they don’t quit,” Weber said. “They gave us a chance. Obviously, we’re frustrated. They want to do well. All I can do is worry about our guys. That’s all I can do is help them and hope they keep making some progress and find a way to get some wins down the stretch.”
As restless as fans may be, the players feel the same way — and experience those emotions far more intensely considering they are the only people capable of altering the results.
“We’re just trying to make improvement each game,” said sophomore forward Antonio Gordon, who led the team in points (15) and rebounds (14) in Saturday’s setback. “We’re trying to make improvement, do what’s best for the team. Each game is different. We come into each game thinking we’re going to win the game. We play the game and play our best.”
Freshman forward Davion Bradford pointed to positives he’s seen of late.
Playing solid defense. Exhibiting great energy. Though those things have come and gone, he’s still encouraged.
“I know it’s not going in our favor, but we’ve been doing (well),” he said. “We’re improving every time and doing everything we need to do, but we need to (correct) the small mistakes we have. We’re going to do that.”
Given the negativity that has pervaded the program the past month and a half, Weber said it would be easy for him to start feeding into those thoughts, too.
He just doesn’t see the point.
“I don’t know what good it does (to be negative),” he said. “This is hard enough to deal with. What they’ve had to deal with, you guys have no idea. I can’t even explain it. Again, credit to them to keep fighting. ... Obviously, we want to win. That’s why we’re here. But they have been resilient.”
Gordon vows the team will remain that way until the season finally ends.
Taking a page out of Weber’s optimism playbook, Gordon sees no reason the Wildcats can’t somewhat right the ship before the 2020-21 campaign concludes.
“We’re still trying to stay hopeful. We’re still staying motivated,” he said. “We still feel like we can turn this season around and play a good last stretch of games and hopefully see what we can do in the Big 12 tournament. But we’re all just saying together and staying strong as brothers.”
Outsiders can say what they want. Everyone is entitled to their opinion. The fact remains, Bradford said, that it’s not as if players have lost their passion for the game. Their fire still burns.
Games simply haven’t gone their way since 2020 gave way to 2021.
“We’re still trying. It’s not like we’re trying to lose. We’re trying to win,” he said. “We’re doing good things right now. We just need to be consistent and keep doing better.”