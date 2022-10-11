Bruce Weber vs. West Virginia 2018
Former Kansas State basketball coach Bruce Weber leads his team into the first round of NCAA Tournament against Creighton in Charlotte, North Carolina in 2018. It was announced on Tuesday that Weber would be joining the Big Ten Network as a men's basketball analyst. 

 Staff photo by Ray Martinez

Months following his exit as Kansas State's men's basketball coach, Bruce Weber has a new job.

The former 10-year Wildcat skipper will be joining the Big Ten Network as a men's basketball analyst for this upcoming season, the conference announced on Tuesday. 

