There will be no comeback for Montavious Murphy this season.
Murphy, an oft-injured sophomore forward for Kansas State, had surgery on his knee last month. At the time, head coach Bruce Weber said there was a remote possibility Murphy could recover in time to play before the 2020-21 campaign concludes.
Weber was more definitive Monday.
“He’s done,” Weber said. “I communicated with him over the weekend. He’s started therapy."
Murphy had the surgery performed in Texas, his home state. He's remained in the Lone Star State ever since, but Weber said he expects Murphy to return to Manhattan next week.
"Hopefully back to making some progress basketball wise and getting back on the court," Weber said. "They did surgery and then the first three weeks of therapy down there (in Texas). Now, with school being basically all Zoom for him, (he can) come back to campus for that.”
Knee injuries are nothing new for Murphy. He's had season-ending surgeries on his knee each of his first two years at K-State.
He had nagging injuries most of his freshman season, too. He started the first three games of the 2019-20 campaign before he was sidelined the next seven with a knee injury. Murphy came back to play 16 more games before he underwent season-ending surgery in March 2020.
He finished his freshman season having appeared in 19 games, with 16 starts. Murphy averaged 5.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 25.1 minutes per contest.
This season followed a similar path: Murphy played in the first three games (one start) before sitting out the next seven. He returned Jan. 2 to play seven minutes against TCU.
He hasn't played since.
Murphy ends his sophomore season with averages of 2.8 points and 1.8 rebounds per game in four total outings.
Simply staying on the floor has been a major issue for Murphy during his college career.
To put it in perspective: In two seasons as a Wildcat, Murphy has played in 23 games; he's missed 33 because of injury.
Despite that sobering stat, Weber is optimistic the latest procedure potentially will end Murphy’s injury woes.
“The surgery he had, the whole goal was to get rid of the pain," Weber said. "Guys have patellar tendon problems. He’s not the first one. It’s been there as far back as I can remember. There are more severe cases. Hopefully it’s the right decision and the right surgery and he can come back and be pain free and make some progress.”