Kansas State announced on Thursday that men's basketball coach Bruce Weber had resigned.
The resignation comes just hours after K-State ended its season with a 73-67 loss to West Virginia in the Big 12 Tournament opening round. Kansas State finished 14-17. The team was 14-11 before losing its last six games.
"Coach Weber has provided selfless leadership to our basketball program and university for the last decade," K-State athletics director Gene Taylor said in a written statement. "With two conference championships and an Elite Eight run in 2018, our program reached exceptional levels of success under his direction. His development of young men on and off the court, while representing K-State in a first-class manner with the highest level of integrity is unmatched in today's game and something all K-Staters should take great pride in."
The press release did not include a statement from Weber, but the coach spoke Wednesday following the loss to West Virginia.
"We won titles, and we did it in the right way," he said, during an emotional speech reflecting on his time at K-State.
Weber coached 10 seasons for K-State, racking up 184 wins, which is the third-most by a head coach in school history behind Jack Hartman and Tex Winter.
Weber won two Big 12 titles (in 2013 and 2019) in his decade-long tenure and made a run to the Elite Eight in 2018.
Taylor said in an interview Thursday that the resignation was a little while in the making. "We talked kind of, throughout the year really and then last night, (after the game) we talked and I got a sense from him that he was ready to step away. I appreciate how he handled it. ... We've been fortunate to have him."
Taylor said the decision did not surprise him. It's been long understood that it was it was NCAA Tournament or bust for Weber this season, and when that goal became impossible after the Big 12 Tournament loss, the next step was inevitable.
"We knew what our expectations were, the both of us," Taylor said.
Weber is just one of 10 Division I coaches to take three schools to the Sweet 16. Previously, he was head coach at Southern Illinois University and the University of Illinois.
Over the last three seasons, however, K-State has compiled a record of 34-58, the worst mark in school history since the Wildcats won just 28 games from the 1944-45 season to 1946-47.
The Wildcats have missed out on postseason play three years in a row. COVID-19 canceled the postseason in the 2019-20 season, but the Wildcats were not in a position to make the tournament before the cancellation.
School officials said in the release that Kansas State will honor the terms of Weber's contract.
Taylor said that Weber would be on administrative leave until the end of April. K-State will enact the buy-out clause in his contract on May 1st, paying Weber the $1 million buyout that would have been due had he been fired.
Weber expressed regret in his opening statement on Thursday that he did not get long-term contracts nailed down for his assistant coaches after K-State made a run to the Elite Eight.
Taylor acknowledged that when he met with media Thursday afternoon, but said that K-State would honor the contracts of K-State assistant coaches through April and help put them in position to find landing spots at other schools.
"He's worried about the assistants, and I understand that," Taylor said. "We're going to send them to the Final Four and do all of things we can for them until their contracts run out."
He also said that K-State would not be considering any of Weber's current assistant coaches for the Wildcat head coaching job.
A search for K-State's 25th head coach will begin immediately, and there is no set timeline on the hire, K-State said in the release, but Taylor said he'd like to have a candidate locked down before the Final Four starts on April 2.
Taylor also said that he had not named interim head coach, but may decide to do so when everyone gets back to Manhattan if he feels the program needs it.