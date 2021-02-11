DaJuan Gordon is making progress as he rehabs from a foot injury suffered against Texas A&M on Jan. 30. But barring remarkable gains in a compressed time span, he won’t be available for Kansas State’s game at Oklahoma State, which tips off at 11 a.m. Saturday in Stillwater, Okla.
“He’s just starting to get on the court and shooting and a little running in the pool,” K-State head coach Bruce Weber said Thursday. “Our long-term hope, or best hope, was (that he would return in) two weeks.”
Saturday’s game will mark two weeks since he went down less than five minutes into the loss against the Aggies at Bramlage Coliseum.
Now, it appears Gordon’s return will pass the 14-day mark — for multiple reasons.
“You’ve got to get him back in practice before we can take that chance (of putting him in a game),” Weber said. “At least now he’s weight bearing and shooting a little bit.”
Gordon has been an integral piece of the Wildcats’ rotation this year. Prior to his injury, he had played in all 18 games, making 17 starts at guard. He leads the team in rebounds per game (5.8) and ranks third in points per game (9.3).
After not recording a double-double in his first 38 appearances with the Wildcats, Gordon pulled off the feat three times in an 11-game span earlier this season. All three double-doubles consisted of points and rebounds: Iowa State (15 points and 11 rebounds), Jacksonville (13 points and 12 rebounds) and Oklahoma State (14 points and 11 rebounds).
He also had one of the best free-throw shooting performances in K-State’s recent history, knocking down all 11 attempts in the road win versus the Cyclones in December.
The Wildcats are eagerly anticipating receiving word that he’s cleared to take the floor again.
“It’s a unique injury, and we just didn’t know how long it would take him,” Weber said. “He’s got a pretty good pain tolerance, but it was a more severe injury than just a sprain.”