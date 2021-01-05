A bothersome knee is wreaking havoc on Montavious Murphy for the second straight season.
Now, there is a possibility that Murphy, a sophomore forward for Kansas State, will have yet another surgery to address the issue.
"I think he's making a decision (whether) to go forward with a procedure," K-State head coach Bruce Weber said after Tuesday's 82-71 loss at No. 18 Texas Tech. "Hopefully we'll have a better feel here over the next couple of days, and then have final word on that."
Murphy injured his knee in November after having played in the Wildcats' first three contests (Drake, Colorado and UMKC) of the season. After playing 17 minutes off the bench against UMKC on Nov. 30, he didn't take the floor again until Saturday's home loss to TCU. Murphy grabbed one rebound versus the Horned Frogs, not attempting a field goal in seven minutes of action.
Freshman forward Davion Bradford appreciated Murphy's effort in his return to the court Saturday.
"'Monty's' really known for defense, so it was really good," Bradford said. "I knew it was his first game back, and I think he didn't play as he wanted to play, but I feel like it was still good and he still did the stuff the way he (normally does), like getting the offensive rebound and executing plays that we needed him to do. So I was excited for him to come back."
The comeback was short-lived.
Murphy approached Weber and the coaching staff a day later.
"He came to us Sunday and said, 'I don't know if I can continue to play with this pain,'" Weber said.
Weber spoke to Murphy and members of the Texas native's family Monday. Murphy did not make the trip with the team for Tuesday's 11-point loss in Lubbock, Texas. Murphy is averaging 2.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in 12.1 minutes per game this season.
He battled knee injuries for much of his freshman campaign in 2019-20, too. After starting the first three games of the season, he missed the next seven after injuring his knee. Though he did return later in the year, Murphy had season-ending surgery in early March 2020.
He played in 19 games (16 starts) in 2019-20, averaging 5.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 25.1 minutes per outing.
Murphy has missed 21 games — 13 last season, eight this season — because of injuries since he joined the Wildcats' program.