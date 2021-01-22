Nijel Pack likely is a no-go for Kansas State’s home game versus West Virginia on Saturday.
“It’s probably doubtful, to be honest,” K-State head coach Bruce Weber said Thursday. “You know he would love to play, but we have protocols, and you don’t want to put a young man at risk in the long run with anything happening.”
Pack, a freshman guard, has been held out since informing the team Jan. 7 he was dealing with COVID-like symptoms. Since then, he’s missed three games: a home loss to Oklahoma State (Jan. 9) and road setbacks at Texas (Jan. 16) and Oklahoma (Tuesday). K-State’s game versus Iowa State, slated for Jan. 13 in Manhattan, was postponed because the Wildcats didn’t have enough players available to meet Big 12 roster thresholds.
Before the coronavirus issues, Pack played in, and started, each of the Wildcats’ first 12 games this season, making him the first freshman to accomplish that feat since Kamau Stokes started the first 17 games to begin his career in 2015-16.
Pack averages 10.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game in 32.3 minutes per game.
He’s among the team’s top performers in a plethora of categories, including ranking first in 3-point percentage (37.7 on 23-of-61 shooting) among those with more than two attempts this season. He’s also second on the team in total assists (43), 3-pointers made (23), 3-pointers attempted (61), tied for second in points per game, third in total steals (15) and fourth in rebounds per game.
With him set to miss Saturday’s contest — which will tip off 3 p.m. and air nationally on ESPN2 — the Wildcats will continue to look elsewhere to try to make up for his production.
As it is, Weber is trying to look forward.
“He’s got a bright future ahead of him,” he said. “We obviously need him. We’d love him back, but at the same time, we’ve got to do what’s right for for him and his future.”