The Brooklyn Nets are signing former Kansas State men's basketball star Michael Beasley for the upcoming NBA season restart.
Beasley last played in the NBA during the 2018-19 season, when he played 26 games for the Los Angeles Lakers. He was suspended by the NBA for five games on Aug. 8, 2019, for violating the NBA's anti-drug policy. He will have to serve that suspension during the restart.
The Nets signed Beasley as a substitute player, which is defined as a signing that takes the place of a player on the roster who has decided not to play or is excused from participating in the restart. The Nets are without Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan, Taurean Prince, Nicolas Claxton and Wilson Chandler.
Irving, Durant and Claxton are all recovering from injuries, while Dinwiddie, Jordan and Prince each contracted the coronavirus and decided not to play. Chandler opted out of the season.
The Nets (30-34) are currently seventh in the Eastern Conference. NBA teams must finish in the top eight in their conference to make the playoffs.
Over the course of his career, Beasley has averaged 12.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. His time in the NBA has been marred by various scandals, with many stemming from accusations of marijuana use.
During his one year at Kansas State, Beasley was one of the most dominant players in the country. He averaged 26.2 points and 12.4 rebounds per game. His performance allowed him to be selected No. 2 overall in the 2008 NBA Draft by the Miami Heat.