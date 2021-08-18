Brookelynn Entz remembers when she told Kansas State soccer head coach Mike Dibbini that she’d decided to come back for a fifth season.
Entz, holder of 28 different school records and inarguably the greatest player in the program’s history, broke the news of her decision to return in Dibbini’s office. Initially, his reaction was not outward excitement.
Eventually, he got there.
“He literally sat there and looked at me for probably 10 seconds,” Entz said with a laugh. “I was like, ‘Are you going to say something?’ and he was like, ‘I can’t believe you’re coming back.’ He was so excited, and I was so excited to (continue playing) for him.”
At the end of the first half of the 2020-21 season, the Wildcats seemingly had found their stride. K-State set a record for conference wins with three after beating Oklahoma, Iowa State and Texas Tech. It also had close defeats versus top-10 foes Kansas and TCU.
“I think she saw a little bit of the direction we are moving from the excitement last fall,” Dibbini said. “We had good momentum, and then the excitement of some really, really good transfers we had coming in, motivated her to come back and be a part of something where she has unfinished business.”
Entz has been a part of the program since its infancy, and now that the Wildcats seem to have some momentum, she isn’t about to leave.
“I saw where this program is going and where this year can take us,” Entz said. “I think I wanted to be a part of that. I’ve been here for all this time, doing all this work, and I think this is the season where it’s going to take off. I didn’t want to miss that.”
Entz’s goals for the 2021 season are simple and team-oriented.
The senior entered college with the dream of being drafted. She accomplished that goal when Kansas City selected her in Round 4 of the National Women’s Soccer League draft in January. Individually, she has achieved what she set out to do both on and off the stat sheet.
But as a team, there’s still more on the table.
“Obviously (last year) we would’ve made the Big 12 tournament, but we didn’t get a chance to play in it because it didn’t happen,” Entz said. “That’s been my goal since I got here and I think we’re past that goal now. I think that’s too low of a goal for us, especially this season. I want to make the NCAA tournament. Personally, I think that’s a very realistic goal. I wouldn’t say it if I didn’t think we could do it.”
In addition to the potential rewards on the field this upcoming season, opportunities have opened up off the field for Entz that weren’t available earlier in her career. Starting this season, college athletes are able to profit off of their name, image and likeness — and the fifth-year senior already has started to take advantage.
“I just did an ad with Carlos O’ Kelly’s on my Instagram. That was really fun,” Entz said. “I’m starting to do something with Firefly Recovery. That’s a recovery device that you put on your legs that basically twitches and makes your blood flow more. You can wear it on a plane, on a bus and get that blood moving. So I think that’s really cool and I’m excited.”
◊◊◊
Dibbini remembers when he first saw how special Entz could be.
While Dibbini was the director of soccer programs at Kansas Wesleyan University, he also ran youth camps at the Salina YMCA. That’s where a young Entz first flashed onto his radar.
She was good. Quick, too. So quick, in fact, that it didn’t take long before Entz moved over to the boys’ group after outclassing all of the girls her age. Even then, she gave the boys a run for their money.
So it was no surprise that after Dibbini accepted the chance to start the K-State women’s soccer program, one of the first people he thought of was the girl from the YMCA, the same one who went on to be become the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division I Player of the Year as a senior, earn first-team all-state honors in Class 5A and lead Newton High to a regional title.
“She was still on the market,” Dibbini said. “We got her on campus and did it the right way and I think it was one of those situations where she realized that I was a head coach. ... Our history really meshed and worked out.”
Five years later, the program has grown around Entz and Dibbini, and while that’s shown most prominently in the still fairly new soccer facilities at Buser Family Park, the biggest transformations are harder for outsiders to see.
“One of the biggest differences I’ve noticed was a change in culture,” Entz said. “That comes from Coach Dibbini and the work that he’s done and the players he’s brought in. He’s obviously a really good coach, but one of his biggest strengths is that he’s a really good person and he treats everybody on the team like a person, not just a soccer player. He just cares about all of us.”
◊◊◊
Senior defender Emily Crain remembers the moment she knew Entz would return.
It occurred just after K-State won what was thought to be the final home match at Buser Family Park: a 2-0 win versus a Texas Tech team that the Wildcats never had beaten before.
Entz collapsed to the ground, overtaken by joy and the bittersweet feeling of saying goodbye to her teammates and a program that she helped raise and shape in her four-year career.
Her teammates dogpiled her soon after. That’s when Crain realized what was to come.
“I had a feeling deep down,” Crain said. “She fell to the ground crying and I thought to myself, ‘She’s not done. There’s no way that she’s done.’”
Crain’s intuition turned out to be sound: a month later, word spread like wildfire that the Wildcats’ star captain planned to come back for one more go-round.
“So excited,” said senior midfielder Shea Turner, recalling her reaction to Entz’s announcement. “Whenever she first said she was coming back, I didn’t believe her, because she had decided she was going pro. ... But when she was actually at practice the first day I was like, ‘OK, it’s happening. She’s actually here. I can actually be excited about this.’ I was so thankful to have her for another full year.”
Entz’s return garnered universal praise from her teammates, as one would imagine. Her position as one of the top offensive threats on the roster only is second to her standing as a leader.
“(Entz) knows our philosophies and methodologies in how we want to do things,” Dibbini said. “She’s a player-coach. She’s out there like a general and the girls really respect her. And the thing is, even as she’s out there doing all of this, she’s really, really humble and she continues to work hard.”
K-State once is again picked last in the 10-team Big 12. For as much as things have changed in Entz’s time wearing purple, outside perception seems the hardest to shift.
“It doesn’t bother me,” Entz said. “I’m just ready to prove them wrong. I’m a competitor. I’m just ready to show everybody what we can do.”