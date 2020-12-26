The Kansas State soccer team is getting its best player back for the 2021 season.
Midfielder Brookelynn Entz will use her extra year of eligibility to return to the team next season, per a K-State Athletics release. Entz is a two-time All-Big 12 selection and is the Wildcats' all-time leading scorer.
"I couldn’t be more excited to spend one more year at the place that’s done everything for me,” Entz said in the release. “I just can’t walk away from this program, my team, and my coaches. Although I could have moved on to play professionally, the opportunity to continue to build this growing program was something I couldn’t pass up."
Entz has scored 15 goals in her career, while also contributing seven assists. Both are career records for Kansas State.
She was a 2020 All-Big 12 first team selection after scoring five goals in the conference-only season. The mark tied for second in the Big 12 and 13th nationally for goals scored.
"There is so much value to having Brookelynn back for another year,” K-State head coach Mike Dibbini said in the release. “Her experience will be extremely valuable as we build off the momentum from the second half of the 2020 fall season. Her leadership on and off the field will allow our young players to understudy. Her ability to have a masters degree to fall back on is also massive for her. We are extremely excited to have her back for 2021.”
K-State finished the season 3-6, which was the most wins for the program in league play since the Wildcats started their program in 2017. The record was good for a seventh place finish in the Big 12, which is the highest K-State finish in league standings.