Senior offensive quality control coach Brian Lepak has been promoted to a full-time assistant coach for fullbacks and tight ends, Kansas State announced on Monday.
Lepak filled the role on a interim basis during bowl prep after former assistant Jason Ray was fired at the end of the 2021 regular season.
"Brian's promotion allows for a seamless transition in our program as he stepped in and provided a great deal of insight and assistance over the course of the last season," head coach Chris Klieman said in a release. "He brings a great amount of energy, intelligence and football knowledge to our staff room, and I know that our tight ends and fullbacks will benefit greatly from his leadership."
Lepak will work under Klieman and recently promoted offensive coordinator Collin Klein.
"I am honored and humbled that Coach Klieman has chosen me for the opportunity to coach tight ends and fullbacks at Kansas State," Lepak said. "We will pursue excellence in everything we do, from recruiting to off-season workouts, from drills to execution on gameday. No one will out work us, and we hope to make the alumni, former players and coaches, and students proud to claim us as part of the Wildcat family. My family and I are beyond blessed to call Manhattan our home."
Prior to coming to Manhattan, Lepak served one year as a run game coordinator and offensive line coach at Southern. The Jaguars earned a top-20 final ranking during the 2021 spring FCS season, and all five of Southern's offensive lineman earned All-SWAC honors, including three first-team performers.
Lepak spent the three seasons before that as a graduate assistant at Oklahoma under Lincoln Riley. Lepak assisted with the offensive line during his time in Norman.
A native of Claremore, Okla., Lepak played offensive line for two seasons at Colorado State before transferring to Oklahoma where he played his final three seasons which included the Sooners' 2010 Big 12 Championship season. Lepak was an Academic All-American during that year.
Lepak was awarded the Dr. Prentice Gautt Postgraduate Scholar Award after the completion of his playing career.
Lepak went to law school at the University of Oklahoma College of Law and was a member of the Oklahoma Law Review. He graduated in 2014 and was admitted to the Oklahoma Bar Association the same year.
He also holds dual degrees in Accounting and Finance in addition to his law degree.
Lepak and his wife, Colleen, have two children, Thomas and Penelope.